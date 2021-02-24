Saulsbury Awarded EPC Contract for CNG Loading Station in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saulsbury is pleased to announce the recent award for the EPC delivery of a 10 MMCF/D Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) loading station in West Texas. This EPC contract was awarded from North America's leading provider of low carbon energy solutions for customers in the energy, utility, and industrial sectors. Saulsbury is proud to be a part of this substantial step towards building a cleaner energy future by providing reliable, clean-burning fuel options to the general public.

As a cleaner burning fuel, CNG is more environmentally friendly than other common fuels such as gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Utilization of CNG in lieu of these other fuel sources significantly reduces the amount of carbon monoxide (CO) and nitrous oxides (NOx) produced during combustion. The increased demand for low carbon energy options is driving expansion across this leading CNG operator's integrated CNG platform and Saulsbury is pleased to support this growth. Saulsbury will be responsible for the engineering/design of the facility including compressors, heat exchangers, chillers, an electrical power distribution building, and truck loading stations. Saulsbury will also be responsible for the turnkey construction of the facility.