Save 35% off Northeast Travel During the Winter Wonderland Flash Sale

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Save big on winter travel during the Amtrak 35% off flash sale available for a limited time between September 25 – 27. The sale is valid for popular destinations throughout the Northeast with travel dates between Nov. 1 – Feb. 29, including travel on Acela, Northeast Regional, Downeaster, Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (reserved only), Vermonter, Maple Leaf (within the U.S. only), Empire Service, Adirondack and Ethan Allen Express.

From celebrations, to sporting events and leisure travel, make it to the destination without the stress and hassles of traffic. Traveling shouldn't feel like work, especially when it's for fun! Below are some of the special prices available in either direction, during the sale:

City Pairs Price City Pairs Price Boston – New York NER - $39 Acela - $79 New York – Baltimore NER - $39 Acela - $109 Philadelphia – New York NER - $29 Acela - $73 New York – Albany, New York $29 New York – Washington, D.C. NER - $39 Acela - $112 New York – Hudson, New York $25 Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – New York $40 Washington, D.C. – Philadelphia NER - $29 Acela - $83 Richmond – Washington, D.C. $19 Boston North – Portland, Maine $19

There are many other perks to traveling with Amtrak. Travelers can capture and share every moment of their trip with complimentary Wi-Fi on Acela, Northeast Regional and many other trains and enjoy the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no airplane mode). Spacious seats, ample leg room and no middle seats make the journey more comfortable, and guests can most likely take their furry companion along for the trip as small pets are allowed on many Amtrak trains.

Valid for travel on Acela, Northeast Regional, Downeaster, Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service (reserved only), Vermonter, Maple Leaf (within the U.S. only), Empire Service, Adirondack and Ethan Allen Express. Fares are one way (adult) and no additional discounts apply.

Space is limited, not available on all trains at all times. Once ticketed, fares are non-refundable; exchanges are permitted prior to scheduled departure. Valid for Acela business class and coach seats only; no upgrades permitted. Once travel has begun, no changes to the itinerary will be allowed. A 25% cancellation fee will apply. Other restrictions may also apply.

SOURCE Amtrak

