Save America Movement PAC Launched to Fight for Electoral Opportunities in 2025, 2026, and Beyond

First Focus On Special Election in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Save America Movement PAC launched today to engage in key electoral contests where strong candidates can help rebuild a Congress capable of checking Trump's abuses of power. The PAC's first focus is the special election in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District on December 2, 2025, where Democrat Aftyn Behn is running against Republican Matt Van Epps.

"The work of electing a Congress to restore checks and balances on Trump is too important to leave to Democratic leaders in Washington, whose record speaks for itself: since 2020, Democrats have lost over 2 million registered voters while Republicans have gained 2.4 million, a 4.5 million net swing across 30 states and D.C.," said Steve Schmidt, Co-Founder of Save America Movement PAC. "Save America Movement PAC is adopting this race and will be executing a multiprong strategy to enable a WIN in TN-7, leveraging our significant public footprint to raise Aftyn's national profile in addition to targeted on the ground tactics to drive voters to the polls."

Tennessee's 7th Congressional District spans multiple counties from the Kentucky border to Alabama and includes a mix of suburban and rural communities, a portion of Nashville, and a portion of the military installation at Fort Campbell. The district holds a Cook Partisan Voting Index of R+10, reflecting a historically strong Republican advantage. In the 2024 general election, Republican incumbent Mark Green won the district by more than 21 points under the existing boundaries. Presidential margins have also been reliably Republican, with Donald Trump carrying the area by 12 to 22 points depending on prior redistricting cycles.

The July vacancy created by Green's departure and shifting mid-cycle voter sentiment have made the race more competitive. An Impact Social poll reported by Newsweek shows Van Epps ahead by eight points. A separate internal poll from the Behn campaign found the same margin overall, while showing a 49 to 49 tie among the most motivated likely voters.

"With two weeks left, voters have a chance to block a candidate who has said there is no policy of Donald Trump with which he disagrees and who has pledged to work shoulder to shoulder with Speaker Mike Johnson to advance the president's agenda," said Mary Corcoran, Co-Founder of Save America Movement PAC.

Democratic Party leaders have shown minimal engagement in the race. DNC Chair Ken Martin visited the district only after voter registration closed, and DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene has not visited at all.

About Save America Movement PAC

Save America Movement PAC is a hybrid political action committee. The PAC supports candidates committed to defending democratic norms, protecting constitutional checks and balances, and challenging the influence of MAGA extremism in public life. All electoral spending and activities are conducted by the PAC and are legally separate from the nonprofit work of the Save America Movement.

Paid for by Save America Movement PAC (600 Pennsylvania Ave SE #15180, Washington DC 20003)

and not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.

SOURCE Save America Movement