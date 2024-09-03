Save and Gain Peace of Mind During Fall Open House Weekend, Starting at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum

Join us for the exclusive Open House weekend on September 14 and 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum in East Hanover, NJ. This is a unique opportunity for you to benefit from the lowest grand opening prices and an exclusive 0% Interest for 48 Months offer, available only during the event.

Prepare to be amazed by the new Chapel Mausoleum of the Resurrection's expansion. It boasts elegant marble crypts, cremation niches, and breathtaking sacred art pieces, including a unique two-story mosaic of Christ ascending from the tomb by Mellini Art and Glass Mosaics of Florence, Italy.

The mausoleum also features a life-size statue of Saint Padre Pio at the entrance and 14 meticulously restored life-like statues of the Stations of the Cross from St. Peter's Church in Newark.

For Catholics, the cremated remains of loved ones deserve a truly sacred resting space. Entrusting the cremains to a chapel, mausoleum, or cemetery offers a meaningful place for remembrance and prayer for current and future generations. You can rest assured that your loved ones will be in a place of utmost respect and reverence. Learn more about our offerings by attending any open house or visiting www.rcancem.org/cremation.

For insights on burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning, visit our website, www.GateofHeavenCemetery.org, engage in person with our dedicated Memorial Planning Advisors on-site, or send an email to [email protected].

Fall Open House Schedule

September 14 & 15: Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover, N.J. 07936. www.GateofHeavenCemetery.org. (888) 459-0746.

September 28 & 29: Maryrest Cemetery & Mausoleum, 770 Darlington Ave., Mahwah, N.J. 07430. www.MaryrestCemetery.org. (888) 489-9095.

September 28 & 29: Christ The King Cemetery, 980 Huron Road, Franklin Lakes, N.J. 07417. www.ChristTheKingCemetery.org. (888) 802-2933.

October 12 & 13: Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington, N.J. 07031. www.HolyCross-Cemetery.org. (888) 467-8903.

October 26 & 27: St. Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, N.J. 07067. www.SaintGertrudeCemetery.org. (888) 444-2791.

November 9 & 10: Holy Name Cemetery & Mausoleum, 823 West Side Ave., Jersey City, N.J. 07306. www.HolyNameCemetery.org(888) 621-0337.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark