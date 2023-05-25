Save and Give Back: Nutrishop's Memorial Day Sale Supports Fallen Patriots' Children

News provided by

Nutrishop

25 May, 2023, 11:13 ET

HENDERSON, Nev., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continuing effort to support military families, Nutrishop will be donating 10% of all online sales made on Memorial Day to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

"Memorial Day is a time to honor and appreciate the courageous individuals who've lost their lives serving in the armed forces," said Bryon McLendon, founder and CEO of Nutrishop, a leading provider of top-quality nutritional supplements. "We recognize the immense impact such sacrifices have on the families left behind and we hope this donation drive will help lighten these families' financial burdens while providing their children educational opportunities that will shape their futures."

In addition to the donation drive, Nutrishop is offering a special promotional discount of 15% off* all orders made online at NutrishopUSA.com on Memorial Day using the promo code HONOR15. This exclusive discount allows customers to save while contributing to a worthy cause.

"We are humbled to be able to support the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation this Memorial Day," McLendon said. "We invite our valued customers to join us in giving back on this special day."

To participate in this initiative and take advantage of the 15% discount, visit NutrishopUSA.com on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023 (promotion ends at 11:59 p.m. PST). With 10% of all sales benefitting the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, along with the added opportunity to save using the promo code HONOR15, every purchase will make a difference.

*Promotional discount is for online use only at NutrishopUSA.com; not valid on protein powders or in conjunction with other offers or promotions.

About NUTRISHOP® 

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements, exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

About Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation:

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation honors the sacrifices of our fallen military heroes by ensuring the success of their children through college education. Since 2002, we have provided over $50 million in support to over 2,100 military children from all branches who lost a parent in the line of duty. We estimate there are approximately 25,000 such children, and they will need $625 million to complete college. Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation has earned a Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator, and due to generous Board donations, 97% of third-party donations go to programs. Help today by visiting www.fallenpatriots.org.

SOURCE Nutrishop

Also from this source

Nutrishop® Celebrates 20 Years of Results

Nutrishop® Partners with High Fives Foundation to Empower Athletes with Life-Changing Injuries

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.