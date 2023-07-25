Save Big on Back to School with Kroger--more than 250 items less than $3

Stock up on crayons, colored pencils, markers and more for just $1

CINCINNATI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared back-to-school savings with Locked In Low prices on the key supplies students need to gear up for an exciting new school year, offering more than 250 items for less than $3.

"As students return to the classroom, the supplies they need to study and learn should not break the bank," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "Our Locked In Low prices guarantee affordable items so caregivers and students can look forward to going back to school, and we can make life a bit easier during this busy time of year for the families we serve."

Recognized by Crayola as a Best-in-Class retailer for its back-to-school aisle, Kroger has more than 250 school supplies for less than $3, boasting all the essentials from paper, pens and markers to glue sticks and pencil boxes.

Back-to-school must-haves for $1 or less:

Back-to-school must-haves less than $3:

Customers can shop school supplies under $3, plus everything needed for back to school here. Items can be purchased shopping in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99 a month. 

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

