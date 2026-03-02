The Palm Beaches - The Sea Turtle Capital of Florida™

Editor's note: Download photos by clicking here

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, announced the destination has received designation as the Sea Turtle Capital of Florida™, highlighting leadership in sea turtle nesting, conservation, and responsible coastal tourism.

From March through October each year, The Palm Beaches' 47-mile coastline becomes one of the most significant sea turtle nesting habitats in the world. With more loggerhead sea turtle nests per mile than anywhere else in the United States, the destination's beaches support approximately 2 million hatchlings annually.

The coastline offers ideal nesting conditions for several sea turtle species, including loggerhead, green, and leatherback turtles. Its eastward-jutting shoreline and proximity to the Gulf Stream create a warm, protected corridor that draws turtles to nest here year after year, with many spending their lives in nearby waters.

As the Sea Turtle Capital of Florida, The Palm Beaches invite visitors and residents to experience the conservation, care, and consideration provided for its bountiful marine residents. Visitors and locals alike can take part in several meaningful ways throughout the destination:

"Sea turtles are an integral part of our identity and environmental legacy in The Palm Beaches," said Milton Segarra, CDME, president and CEO of DTPB. "The Sea Turtle Capital™ designation highlights the importance of our nesting beaches and our responsibility to protect them. We invite visitors to experience our beaches responsibly so these habitats can be preserved for generations to come."

Local conservation partners work year-round to monitor nests, protect hatchlings, and educate the public on how to minimize human impact during nesting season. The Palm Beaches have extensive sea turtle protections, including beach patrols, lighting regulations, boating guidance, oversight of beach furniture, and legal prohibitions against disturbing nests and hatchlings.

"Palm Beach County's beaches are among the most important sea turtle nesting habitats in the United States," said Deb Drum, director of Palm Beach County's Environmental Resources Management Department (PBCERM). "Decades of collaboration between conservation organizations, local government, and the community have made this region a model for sea turtle protection. Public awareness and responsible beach behavior play a vital role in ensuring sea turtles continue to thrive along our coast."

