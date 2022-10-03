Save The Date: Ascend with Deltapath and Discover The New Tech in Healthcare and Enterprise Business

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltapath, a unified communications company supporting business success with its communication and collaboration solutions for over twenty years, is relaunching in-person company events after two years.

Tokyo Midtown, Japan Network Over Japanese Delicacies

The Deltapath Ascend Conference kicks off Deltapath's event schedule on October 27th and 28th in Tokyo, Japan, at the prestigious Tokyo Midtown. Join us and discover the workplace of the future. The conference focuses on the technologies, features, and functionalities companies need to successfully support today's mobile workforce, employee success, and productivity.

Here are some of the event highlights:

Hear firsthand from customers how Deltapath solved their pain points.

Experience live product demonstrations because seeing is believing.

Gain knowledge about Deltapath's solutions and latest enhancements:

Deltapath Mobile is a business communication app for medium-sized to enterprise businesses.



Deltapath Acute is a healthcare app that integrates with critical health systems and technology to improve patient care and combat staff exhaustion.



Push-To-Talk is an additional communication mode that provides instantaneous group communication without any range limitations.



Deltapath for Salesforce Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) reduces app switching by allowing users to make and receive calls from their Salesforce.com screen.

Plus, attend sessions with industry experts and Deltapath customers who are eager to share information and best tips from their knowledge vault on numerous topics, including how technology is transforming healthcare facilities to improve patient care and caregiver productivity and how businesses in every industry can bulletproof their WIFI to eliminate security threats.

At the end of each day, share a drink and sample the delicious sushi creations with other attendees, resellers, and subject matter experts while getting your questions answered or strategizing about your organization's future.

There is limited space available. Register today for Deltapath Ascend.

About Deltapath Inc.

Deltapath has made the impossible possible in Unified Communications for 20 years by revolutionizing how organizations communicate and collaborate.

We specialize in solutions that solve communication pain points, extend the life of your investments, and improve productivity, workflow, and customer experience so our customers can become their best selves.

Discover our solutions: mobility, omnichannel, contact center, push-to-talk, healthcare, Salesforce CTI integration, CUCM replacement option, and telephony services for Microsoft Teams E1 and E3 subscribers.

To learn about our other services and solutions and how we can help you reach different goals, visit www.Deltapath.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

