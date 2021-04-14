GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volvo Group will hold a Capital Markets Day on November 11, 2021. During the day, executive management will outline the Group's strategic direction, which is built on the pillars Perform and Transform. This covers both the measures to continue to improve performance as well as the transformation journey towards new, sustainable solutions such as battery and fuel cell electric vehicles as well as autonomous solutions.

Well in advance it will be communicated if the event will be virtual only or if attendance on site will be possible as well.

Registration will be available on Volvo Group's website closer to the event.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Bartler

Investor Relations

+4673 902 2193,

Claes Eliasson

Media Relations

+4676 553 7229

April 14, 2021

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com

For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2020, net sales amounted to about SEK 338 billion (EUR 33.6 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/save-the-date-for-the-volvo-group-capital-markets-day-on-november-11--2021,c3324652

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE AB Volvo