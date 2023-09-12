Save the Date: Long John Silver's Celebrates "Talk Like a Pirate Day"

News provided by

Long John Silver’s

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Unleash your inner swashbuckler to score free food at participating locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Long John Silver's invites pirate aficionados nationwide to celebrate "Talk Like a Pirate Day" on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Customers can set sail to their closest Long John Silver's with their best sea garb and pirate accent to earn free food in honor of the lively holiday.

Available at participating locations, customers are encouraged to give their best "ahoy" or "shiver me timbers" to receive a free piece of fish or chicken. For more adventurous buccaneers, dress like a pirate and get an extra special treat – a free, two-piece fish or chicken basket.

Continue Reading
Talk Like a Pirate Day 2023
Talk Like a Pirate Day 2023

"We are proud to create treasured moments for our customers that will last a lifetime," said Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver's. "'Talk Like a Pirate Day' is another opportunity for us to connect with our customers and thank them for their passion for our brand. We look forward to seeing our guests channel their inner pirate."

Mark your calendars, Long John Silver's fans and plan to chart a course to your local Long John Silver's for fintastic fun on Sept. 19!

About Long John Silver's 

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and has grown into the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain. With restaurants nationwide and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook or Instagram.  

SOURCE Long John Silver’s

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.