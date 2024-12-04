Save the Planet … From Soulless EVs! World's Quickest and Most Powerful Muscle Car, the All-new Dodge Charger Daytona, Lands Now With New Marketing Campaign

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge Charger Daytona comes to the rescue; "Save the Planet" marketing campaign launches across television and Dodge social media channels

Electric vehicles aren't changing what Dodge stands for one tiny bit

In true Dodge fashion, the iconic American muscle-car brand comes to the rescue, proclaims that the Dodge Charger Daytona will save the planet … from "all those lame, soulless, weak-looking, self-driving sleep pods everyone keeps polluting our streets with"

Marketing campaign includes a 30-second spot for broadcast and 30-second, 15-second and shorter cutdowns for social media and digital media channels, in addition to a 60-second extended version on Dodge's YouTube channel

Consumers can grab exclusive Believe in Higher Horsepower | Save the Planet merchandise at Dodge.com

First to arrive in dealerships is the two-door Charger Daytona with two high-performance models, the Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and the Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Dodge Charger Daytona models are part of the Dodge brand's first multi-energy muscle car lineup

All-new Charger Daytona Scat Pack runs the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds and delivers Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye levels of performance by reaching 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, with a total output of 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque

Charger Daytona R/T delivers a total output of 496 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque, a significant performance increase over previous Charger R/T models

Charger Daytona makes its presence known with the world's first patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, delivering a signature rumble and tactile sound wave output

Two-door Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and two-door Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the first all-electric vehicles from Dodge, qualify for full $7,500 federal tax credit when leased

federal tax credit when leased All Dodge Charger Daytona models include a choice of an at-home Level 2 charging station or $600 charge credits through Free2move Charge

Dodge comes to the rescue! The Dodge brand revealed its marketing campaign for the brand's first fully electric vehicle, the Dodge Charger Daytona, the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. And let's just say, electric vehicles aren't changing what Dodge stands for one tiny bit.

As expected from the iconic American muscle-car brand, it doesn't see the future of electric vehicles as other brands might. The campaign, "Save the Planet," opens with a view of planet Earth, city skylines and pastoral settings of green open fields, with the brand declaring that it isn't "building electric vehicles because it's trendy, we're building them to make a difference." The scene quickly dissolves to the all-new electric Dodge Charger Daytona taking over the streets in all its 670-horsepower and rumbling Fratzonic glory, proclaiming that it will save the planet from "all those lame, soulless, weak-looking, self-driving sleep pods everyone keeps polluting our streets with. That's why we're doing it."

"As we reveal our marketing campaign for the Dodge brand's first fully electric vehicle, it is infused with the same DNA and irreverence for which the brand is recognized and celebrated by our enthusiasts, and who demand a vehicle that drives, looks, sounds and feels like a Dodge," said Raj Register, chief marketing officer, Stellantis North America. "'Save the Planet' speaks to the power of Dodge in a way that only Dodge can. With a tinge, or perhaps more of a blast, of irony, Dodge stamps its flag in the pavement with the launch of the electrified Charger Daytona, asserting the American muscle-car icon's rightful and long-standing claim as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car."

"At Dodge, we bleed performance and the new Charger Daytona, the next-generation muscle car, is the quickest and most powerful muscle car on the planet," said Matt McAlear, CEO, Dodge//SRT. "'Save the Planet' gives people an inside look at the first model we are bringing to market and how we are using electrification to push the boundaries and change the conversation. The new Charger Daytona, with up to 670 horsepower, is just the beginning. We have a full multi-energy lineup, including four-door models coming in 2025. We're just getting started."

"Save the Planet" narration:

"We aren't' building electric vehicles because it's trendy.

We're building them to make a difference.

To protect our future and our children's future, we're building electric vehicles to save our planet.

To save it from all those lame, soulless, weak-looking, self-driving sleep pods everyone else keeps polluting our streets with … (gah)!

(scenes of Dodge Charger Daytona taking over the streets)

That's why we're doing it."

The "Save the Planet" campaign includes broadcast and social media, including a 60-second extended version on the Dodge brand's YouTube channel. A 30-second version of "Save the Planet" launches on TV today, as well as on Dodge brand's Instagram, Facebook and digital media channels. "Save the Planet" highlights key performance features of the Charger Daytona, which offers more options than ever to explore muscle-car performance, including a new Donut/Drift Mode exclusive to the Charger Daytona Scat Pack. Donut/Drift Mode puts the vehicle in a rear-biased propulsion with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) full off to allow the driver to select varying levels of traction control intervention for drifting and donuts.

Additional social media content rolling out over the course of the campaign will include videos that focus on key features of the all-new Dodge Charger Daytona, including its exclusive Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, Sport Mode and Powershot.

The Dodge Charger Daytona will also have its own exclusive merchandise line, Believe in a Higher Horsepower | Save the Planet, which supports the vehicle and the campaign.

Dodge Charger Daytona models are part of the Dodge brand's first multi-energy muscle-car lineup. For Charger Daytona models, Dodge is using electrification as a tool to push the boundaries of performance — all new powertrains in the Charger lineup surpass the powertrains that they replace. All-new Charger Daytona Scat Pack runs the quarter-mile in an estimated 11.5 seconds and delivers Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye levels of performance by reaching 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, with a total output of 670 horsepower and 627 lb.-ft. of torque, while the Charger Daytona R/T delivers a total output of 496 horsepower and 404 lb.-ft. of torque, a significant performance increase over previous Charger R/T models.

The all-new Charger Daytona features an all-electric, 400-volt, dual motor system delivering muscle-car performance through standard all-wheel drive and a mechanical limited slip differential. In addition to performance features and drive modes, the world's first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust for the Charger Daytona delivers a signature rumble and tactile sound wave output, shattering preconceptions of a typical battery-electric vehicle.

Dodge will offer two all-electric trims of the Charger Daytona two-door, designed with performance buyers in mind and wearing iconic R/T and Scat Pack badges. The Dodge Charger Daytona R/T will have a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $59,595, and the Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, which leads the Charger lineup and retains the title as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car, will start at a U.S. MSRP of $73,190 (all prices exclude $1,995 destination).

The Dodge Charger Daytona R/T and the Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the first all-electric vehicles from the Dodge brand, also qualify for a full $7,500 federal tax credit when leased.

Media information on the next-generation Dodge muscle car is available in the Dodge Charger press kit. For more information on the all-new Dodge Charger, visit Dodge.com.

