Save Up to 81% with InMotion Hosting's Cyber Week Sale

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMotion Hosting , a leading web hosting company, announces its 2023 Cyber Week Sale. Save big on top-tier web hosting services this Cyber Week for your business or personal needs. These offers are exclusive to new accounts and available through December 1, 2023 at 12 PM PST everywhere, including our new European Data Center.

InMotion Hosting is here to make your Cyber Week shopping more rewarding and easier than ever. This year offers incredible promotions across all of our web hosting product lines, including discounts on Shared and WordPress Hosting, Virtual Private Servers, and Dedicated Servers. Moreover, InMotion Hosting offers a free domain with all products, adding more value to your hosting experience.

Shared Hosting : Save up to $415 on Shared Hosting plans.

New customers that buy a Power or Pro plan from InMotion on 1-year terms or longer will get their first 3 months for a penny each. These plans provide 20x faster website speeds through NVMe SSD storage and include unlimited bandwidth.

WordPress Hosting : Savings up to $380 for WordPress Optimized Hosting.

Purchase a WP Power or WP Pro plan and get your first three months for a penny each! This special offer is available for 1-year terms or longer. InMotion Hosting's WP Power and WP Pro plans include unlimited websites, free SSL, and unlimited NVMe storage - everything to keep your site running safe and secure

Dedicated Servers : Lock in a Discounted Rate for the Life of Your Subscription with Savings up to $1,200!

During this Cyber Week promotion, you can enjoy fixed pricing on all server plans, available for any term, with rates beginning at just $89.99 per month. InMotion Hosting provides dedicated server hosting solutions that are finely tuned to deliver high performance, customized to meet your specific requirements.

Managed VPS Hosting : Unleash the Power of a VPS with Savings up to $2,412.

For a limited time, new customers can now upgrade to a 12GB RAM plan for the introductory price of the 8GB RAM plan. That's right, you can get a 12GB RAM VPS for only $24.99 per month.

VPS 8GB RAM VPS 12GB RAM 8 vCPU Cores 12 vCPU Cores 8GB RAM 12GB RAM 150GB NVMe SSD 210GB NVMe SSD 3 Dedicated IPs 5 Dedicated IPs Starting at $24.99/month Starting at $24.99/month (Regularly priced at $34.99/month)

Reseller Hosting : Get 50% Off on all Monthly Plans.

All new Reseller Hosting customers can take advantage of a 50% discount on all 1-month terms. Our recently revamped Reseller plans deliver enhanced website performance at reduced rates, making Reseller Hosting more cost-effective and feature-rich than ever before.

Platform InMotion : Get 50% Off on all Yearly Platform InMotion Plans.

This fall, we're thrilled to introduce our all-new cloud WordPress product. This Cyber Week we are offering a 50% discount on all yearly Platform InMotion plans. Experience the next generation of managed WordPress Hosting on high-performance VPS and save up to $800!

This Cyber Week represents a major milestone for InMotion Hosting showcasing our commitment to top-tier web hosting. We are excited to offer exclusive deals to new customers looking for faster and better site performance. We look forward to delivering incredible value and top-notch support to your websites!

Contact sales at (757) 416-6575 ext.1 for more offers and promotions. See our website for all terms and conditions.

About InMotion Hosting

InMotion Hosting is a privately held technology company providing web hosting, cloud-based solutions and managed services to businesses and entrepreneurs across the globe. With over 170,000 customers, InMotion Hosting's mission is to bring tools, platforms and outstanding customer service within anyone's reach to transform their online presence. Since 2001, we have built our foundation around 24/7/365 U.S.-based customer support and open source technology.

Media Contact:

Carrie Smaha

[email protected]

(757) 693-5451

