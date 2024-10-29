Saving Nature Welcomes Dr. Terry L. Root to Science Board

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saving Nature is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Terry L. Root, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning scientist and climate change expert, to its esteemed Science Board. Dr. Root's extensive experience in climate change, species distribution, and conservation strategies will provide invaluable insights to the organization's mission of restoring degraded land and saving biodiversity in some of the world's most threatened ecosystems.

Dr. Root is Senior Fellow Emerita at Stanford University's Woods Institute for the Environment and was a lead author of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 4th Assessment Report, which was co-awarded the Nobel Peace Prize with Vice President Al Gore in 2007. She has served on numerous boards and science advisory committees, contributing to the understanding of climate impacts on wildlife and ecosystems.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Terry Root to our Science Board. Her unparalleled expertise and dedication to biodiversity conservation and climate change solutions align perfectly with our mission. Terry's insights will be instrumental as we scale our restoration efforts globally," said Stuart Pimm, President and Founder of Saving Nature. "Her leadership in bridging science, conservation, and public policy will strengthen our work in connecting forest fragments and protecting critical habitats."

Dr. Root shared her excitement about joining the team: "I am deeply honored to be part of Saving Nature's efforts to restore ecosystems and save species from extinction. As we face accelerating environmental challenges, it's more important than ever to act decisively. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to make a lasting impact on the planet."

Saving Nature works to protect and restore ecosystems by reconnecting fragmented habitats and planting a diversity of native tree species in biodiversity hotspots. Through these efforts, the organization fights climate change, prevents species extinctions, and supports local communities. Operating on the front lines of conservation, Saving Nature focuses on reforesting degraded land and creating wildlife corridors that help species navigate shifting landscapes in response to climate change.

