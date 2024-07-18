Savor the Taste, Skip the Guilt: Innovative Ice Cream Technology

National Ice Cream Day now represents indulgence with no regrets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APV, an SPX FLOW brand, has introduced the combined capabilities of its APV® Cavitator and LeanCreme™ technologies to optimize ice cream production. These two technologies together herald a new era of reduced calories and sensory-rich ice cream, responding to growing consumer demand for healthier, yet indulgent treats.

''The combined capabilities of the Cavitator and LeanCreme technologies set a new standard in the industry. By leveraging these technologies, APV ensures a lean and delightful cold treat,'' says Pranav Shah, SPX FLOW Global Market Director, Dairy and Plant Based Beverages.

The Cavitator uses cavitation to instantly hydrate proteins and efficiently blend ingredients, enhancing the texture and creaminess of ice cream. It reduces the need for stabilizers and emulsifiers, maximizing their use while cutting costs. LeanCreme modifies whey proteins to mimic the texture and mouthfeel of fat, creating fat-like structures from one to 10 micrometers. This allows for rich, creamy ice cream with lower fat and higher protein content.

The pairing also supports sustainable production practices by optimizing ingredient usage and minimizes waste when paired with pigging systems.

"APV's commitment to innovation is evident in this latest development. The combined technologies promise a future where ice cream is healthier, more indulgent and more sustainable," added Shah.

Discover even more SPX FLOW solutions across the ice cream industry here: https://www.info.spxflow.com/ice-cream

