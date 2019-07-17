ATLANTA, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Savoy magazine released their 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America listing in their Summer edition. The full list can be viewed online at SavoyNetwork.com. The Savoy Most Influential Women in Corporate America feature is the definitive listing of African American Women achievers impacting corporate America.

With expertise in a range of industries, the Savoy 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America embody talent, leadership and grace while executing critical roles for some of the largest corporations in the world.

Savoy Magazine Announces the 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America

"We are proud to continue the legacy of our coverage of the Most Influential Women in Corporate America with the Summer 2019 edition. We've worked diligently through research and networking to assemble this prestigious listing that leads the industry in documenting women achieving professional success at the greatest heights of business," said L.P. Green, II publisher of Savoy Magazine. "Savoy is proud to celebrate these African American executives, leading global corporations, impacting our communities, and our world in important ways."

Savoy's Summer edition features a cover story on Oprah Winfrey and her continued success with a purpose. This edition spotlights African American Women influencing our community and culture. The edition also includes articles on Issa Rae securing a deal with Columbia pictures to promote diverse screenwriters, feature articles on Gayle King, Tyra Banks, Regina King, Valerie Jarrett, Serena Williams and executive profiles on the Most Influential Women in Corporate America.

Selection of the Most Influential Women in Corporate America begins by examining the landscape of spheres of influence impacting Savoy's readership including; corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach and recognition. The information received from over 500 prospective candidates in diverse fields was pre-screened by the selection committee. The selection committee includes the Savoy editorial board and community leaders with representatives from the academic and business arenas. The committee reviewed information on executives in human resources, information, real estate, finance, investment banking, diversity, foundations, procurement, business development, marketing, sales, health care, manufacturing and legal. After reviewing all of the profiles, the field of candidates was narrowed to the 2019 Most Influential Women listing based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

The Savoy Most Influential Women in Corporate America edition is currently available for purchase online at Amazon.com and after July 30 at Barnes & Noble bookstores nationwide. For more information regarding the Savoy Most Influential Women in Corporate America visit SavoyNetwork.com to view the 2019 Most Influential Women in Corporate America full list along with individual profiles of each executive.

About Savoy Magazine

Savoy Magazine is a national publication covering the power, substance and style of African American lifestyle. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, Savoy is a cultural catalyst for the African-American community that showcases and drives positive dialogue on and about Black culture. Savoy is published quarterly and distributed via subscriptions and newsstands worldwide.

SOURCE Savoy Media Group

Related Links

savoynetwork.com

