Savoy Mourns the Loss of Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO, Kaiser Permanente

Tyson's meteoric rise at Kaiser spanned over 30 years to become head of the organization. He was a beloved and savvy business leader that Savoy covered extensively during his career.

"An outstanding leader, visionary and champion for high-quality, affordable health care for all Americans, Bernard was a tireless advocate for Kaiser Permanente, our members and the communities we serve," a Kaiser press release shared. "Most importantly, Bernard was a devoted husband, father and friend. We all will miss his tremendous presence in our lives."

About Savoy

Savoy is dedicated to celebrating the true African-American experience. We are committed to covering the achievements, style and culture of the African-American and urban community. Savoy features the full spectrum of the African-American experience in entertainment, fashion, business, technology, news, politics and sports by providing our readers relevant and smart content. We empower our readers and support our advertisers by delivering content that illuminates the style and substance of the African-American and urban community. Savoy is committed to delivering trusted brands & products to our diverse, sophisticated audience of tastemakers and influencers.

SOURCE Savoy Media Group

Related Links

http://savoynetwork.com

