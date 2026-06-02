Savvas Wins 2026 Gold Stevie Awards for Experience Science and myPerspectives English Language Arts Programs

Our Experience Science and myPerspectives offer advanced yet purposeful technology to enhance teaching and learning. Post this

myPerspectives English Language Arts with SavvyWriter was also named a winner of a People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Product in the Education Technology Solution category.

"At Savvas, we are committed to providing rigorous, high-quality instructional materials in a fully blended learning experience that meets the needs of today's classrooms," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We are honored that the American Business Awards has recognized our Experience Science and myPerspectives solutions that offer advanced, yet purposeful, technology to enhance teaching and learning for all educators and students."

A research-based K-8 curriculum, Experience Science brings science concepts to life through real-world phenomena and hands-on explorations, empowering students to learn science by doing science. myPerspectives ELA is a teacher-inspired, standards-aligned 6-12 program that promotes student ownership and choice and prepares students to become lifelong readers, writers, and thinkers. Integrated with myPerspectives, SavvyWriter is an optional, ground-breaking AI-powered writing assistant that provides in-the-moment, actionable feedback to help students improve their writing.

The panel of Stevie judges hailed Experience Science as a "well-designed response to the challenges of modern K-8 science instruction. Its ability to weave literacy and math into science lessons is a practical solution for teachers struggling to balance tight schedules."

Stevie judges also praised myPerspectives ELA as "a comprehensive instructional solution with strong curriculum design, credible academic validation (ESSA evidence, EdReports rating), proven results, [and] inspiring use of technology for language instruction."

Accessible on the Savvas Realize platform, both Experience Science and myPerspectives ELA give educators the flexibility of digital, print, and blended instruction, and provide a robust set of tools to help personalize learning. Dynamic resources enable students to click, engage, and learn their way.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller, noting that more than 250 judges reviewed approximately 3,600 nominations to select the 2026 Stevie winners. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company