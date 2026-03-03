Savvas Delivers Ready-to-Use Summer Solutions to Accelerate Student Learning in Math and Literacy and Engage Students in High-Interest Enrichment

Interactive Savvas solutions feature high-quality curriculum, cutting-edge assessments, and career-focused electives to flexibly meet school districts' summer needs

PARAMUS, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a next-generation learning solutions leader, today announced exciting summer learning solutions to support school districts in accelerating student learning in math and literacy while providing students with high-interest enrichment and career-focused electives for summer learning.

"Savvas provides school districts with innovative learning solutions that meet a wide range of summer classroom needs." Post this Extending learning time to students still struggling to reach proficiency continues to be a top goal for summer programs, according to a recent nationwide Savvas survey of school and district administrators. Savvas is meeting this need with exciting summer learning solutions to support school districts in accelerating student learning in math and literacy while providing students with high-interest enrichment and career-focused electives for summer learning.

Savvas Summer Impact solutions offer ready-to-use instructional materials with adaptive assessments that provide summer-specific, standards-aligned curriculum to personalize learning and help students master grade-level instructional priorities in math for kindergarten–Algebra 1 and literacy/ELA for grades K–8.

Savvas CTE offers high-interest, digital summer elective courses that engage and excite students for career exploration, hands-on learning, and industry certification in today's most in-demand fields and emerging technologies, helping students connect their interests to potential future careers.

"Whether their summer learning programs are aimed at closing learning gaps, preventing learning loss, or providing enrichment opportunities beyond core academics, school districts are looking for high-quality instructional materials that are flexible and easy to implement," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "That's why Savvas provides school districts with innovative learning solutions that meet a wide range of summer classroom needs."

Extending learning time to students still struggling to reach proficiency continues to be a top goal for summer programs, according to a recent nationwide Savvas survey of school and district administrators. Here are administrators' top five goals for summer learning programs: addressing students' gaps in knowledge or skills; strengthening students' overall academic skills and performance; recovering school credits; preventing summer learning loss; and providing enrichment and interest-based learning opportunities beyond core academics. In addition, two out of five administrators identified STEM and/or CTE/career exploration as their top areas for enrichment and interest-based learning.

Savvas is meeting this need with Savvas Summer Impact, a suite of curated, sequenced, and easy to implement solutions flexibly delivered on the award-winning Savvas Realize platform, making in-person or virtual learning seamless for teachers and students. Bundled with Savvas Summer Impact, Momentum Math and Momentum Literacy assessments give educators a clear picture of each student's strengths and challenges, along with flexible instructional recommendations and assignable personalized resources. Savvas Summer Impact solutions include:

Savvas Summer Impact Math that provides strong math foundations and engaging learning experiences to support all students in developing deep conceptual math understanding, procedural skills, and fluency.

that provides strong math foundations and engaging learning experiences to support all students in developing deep conceptual math understanding, procedural skills, and fluency. Savvas Summer Impact Reading that offers content-rich texts to improve students' reading proficiency and engaging digital lessons with relevant activities and foundational skills practice to build fluency and listening comprehension.

Also accessed through the Savvas Realize learning management system, Savvas CTE solutions offer educators career-focused electives with classroom-ready curricula designed for summer learning. Savvas CTE solutions include:

Engaging enrichment courses that dive into emerging technologies; STEM-focused, in-demand career paths; and relevant, high-interest subjects students are excited to explore, such as artificial intelligence, personal finance, robotics, e-sports, and more.

that dive into emerging technologies; STEM-focused, in-demand career paths; and relevant, high-interest subjects students are excited to explore, such as artificial intelligence, personal finance, robotics, e-sports, and more. Career exploration courses that expose students to potential careers that align with their interests in a range of industries including entertainment, design, digital technology, hospitality, education, business, and healthcare, among others.

that expose students to potential careers that align with their interests in a range of industries including entertainment, design, digital technology, hospitality, education, business, and healthcare, among others. Certification courses that prepare students to excel on industry certification exams, earn resume-boosting credentials, and build job-ready skills.

"Summer is the perfect time for students to explore what excites them," said Forsa. "With Savvas CTE, students engage with content that is relevant, exciting, and purposeful, helping to spark their career curiosity and empowering them to find their passion and purpose."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company