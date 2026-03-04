Savvas Learning Company Announces enVision+ Math Programs Customized for Maryland Classrooms

"We are proud to offer Maryland educators a state-specific edition of our proven-effective enVision+ math programs." Post this

A comprehensive, turnkey solution for educators, the enVision+ math series offers a robust selection of assessment options to measure students' math knowledge and skills, as well as practice and resources to help prepare students for the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) mathematics assessments. The programs also meet the state's newest accessibility standards.

"Savvas is fully committed to delivering the most innovative learning solutions to empower teachers and inspire students," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We are proud to offer Maryland educators a state-specific edition of our proven-effective enVision+ math programs, giving them the confidence of using high-quality instructional materials to help every student achieve."

Customized for Maryland classrooms, the K-12 math series includes enVision+ Mathematics for grades K-8 and enVision+ Integrated for Algebra 1 and 2. The programs, which are built on proven, evidence-based pedagogy, emphasize problem-based learning and active exploration in practical, real-world contexts so that students see mathematics as a part of their everyday world. enVision+ programs offer:

Flexible instructional design that balances conceptual understanding, procedural fluency, and real-world application to help students become lifelong problem-solvers. Intentional instructional variety and differentiated tasks provide students with multiple ways to learn while interactive features like Math Walk videos help students connect math to their daily lives.

that balances conceptual understanding, procedural fluency, and real-world application to help students become lifelong problem-solvers. Intentional instructional variety and differentiated tasks provide students with multiple ways to learn while interactive features like Math Walk videos help students connect math to their daily lives. Savvas Studio, a suite of new tools that helps save teachers time while delivering greater personalized learning to students. These curriculum-smart, teacher productivity tools seamlessly integrate with the award-winning Savvas Realize platform to simplify lesson planning, generate customized practice, and support differentiated learning.

that helps save teachers time while delivering greater personalized learning to students. These curriculum-smart, teacher productivity tools seamlessly integrate with the award-winning platform to simplify lesson planning, generate customized practice, and support differentiated learning. Easy-to-use instructional supports that enable teachers to effectively plan, instruct, and assess student learning. Data-informed resources, adaptive practice, a robust differentiation library, and a powerful intervention system help educators meet the needs of all students.

that enable teachers to effectively plan, instruct, and assess student learning. Data-informed resources, adaptive practice, a robust differentiation library, and a powerful intervention system help educators meet the needs of all students. Multilingual learner supports that provide equitable Spanish resources, translation tools, and linguistic accommodations.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company .

