Savvas Learning Company Announces New Edition of its Leading myView Literacy Program Grounded in the Science of Reading

The new edition of myView Literacy comes at a time when the Science of Reading movement has gained national momentum, with many states now requiring the use of evidence-based strategies for teaching students to read. More and more school districts today are making it a priority to use high-quality instructional materials that not only demonstrate both efficacy and a positive impact on student achievement but also provide teachers the training and support they need to successfully implement the curriculum.

Firmly grounded in the Science of Reading , myView's daily foundational-skills instruction follows an easy-to-teach sequence that's proven to increase reading achievement and close skills gaps. Adding to the program's exciting authentic literature and interactive resources, the new edition of myView Literacy now features an increased focus on foundational writing instruction, more student practice opportunities, and new enhancements and improved navigation for a more seamless digital teaching and learning experience.

"With its integrated design that makes Science of Reading-based instruction simple, easy, and engaging to teach, myView Literacy is just what K-5 educators are looking for today," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Our myView program ensures that every student, from struggling readers to advanced learners, receives the support and challenge they need for reading and writing growth."

Incorporating the latest evidence-based research and best practices, myView Literacy features explicit and systematic instruction in foundational skills that's proven to boost student achievement. The program covers each of the key concepts that national standards require to qualify as an effective reading program: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.

Designed by leading literacy scholars and authors, the program's evidence-based pedagogy from prior editions has been determined to meet ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) Level 2 Evidence for its positive impact on learning outcomes. It also received EdReports "All-Green" ratings, the highest tier within EdReports' ratings scale for evaluating high-quality, standards-aligned instructional material. Read the full review of myView Literacy on EdReports.org.

Delivered on the award-winning Savvas Realize learning management system, the interactive learning solution provides a set of connected digital and print resources that help educators establish instructional routines, save planning time, and prioritize student achievement. The new edition of myView Literacy now includes:

An Integrated Approach to Reading and Writing offers educators a comprehensive system for explicit foundational skills-instruction and meaningful practice activities that help students showcase their learning.

offers educators a comprehensive system for explicit foundational skills-instruction and meaningful practice activities that help students showcase their learning. A Student-Centered Experience increases engagement and learning with new digital resources, like articulation videos, games, a Building Knowledge Library, and a greater focus on multi-sensory practice in every lesson.

increases engagement and learning with new digital resources, like articulation videos, games, a Building Knowledge Library, and a greater focus on multi-sensory practice in every lesson. Built-in Teacher Training and Support provides integrated professional learning, robust planning tools, and differentiated instruction for multilingual learners to give educators what they need to help all students achieve.

provides integrated professional learning, robust planning tools, and differentiated instruction for multilingual learners to give educators what they need to help all students achieve. Data-Driven Insights and Progress Monitoring, provided by a suite of dynamic assessment tools, empower teachers to monitor student growth, identify skills gaps, and transform data into engaging instruction.

Laura Looney, an elementary ELA content specialist who coaches teachers in Las Cruces (NM) Public Schools, appreciates the "high-quality teaching materials, aligned with the proven Science of Reading, that myView Literacy offers teachers and students in their educational journey."

"In our classrooms, where diverse learning needs abound, myView Literacy stands out as an invaluable resource, especially for students who require additional assistance in honing their foundational skills," Looney said. "The well-crafted content not only facilitates engagement but also plays a pivotal role in cultivating a strong foundation in literacy while the targeted support recommendations are excellent in helping accelerate the language needs of our emergent bilingual students. The program's commitment to aligning with evidence-based practices ensures that our students receive the targeted support they need, making the teaching and learning experience richer and more effective."

For educators looking for even more powerful literacy assessments, Momentum Assessment Suite works seamlessly with myView Literacy by identifying each student's greatest opportunities for growth and pairing that data with aligned instructional resources. The screeners and diagnostics can also be used with SuccessMaker , a proven-effective, continuously adaptive personalized reading program. Together, the combined solution delivers cutting-edge assessments, high-quality core curriculum, and adaptive personalized learning all on one platform, providing an individualized pathway to success for each student.

Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries.

