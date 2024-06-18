Savvas Learning Company Earns Eight Top EdTech Awards

"At Savvas, we are committed to developing the highest-quality instructional solutions that are powered by cutting-edge technology in order to personalize teaching and learning and help all students succeed," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We are honored to receive these prestigious awards as they demonstrate the impact of our evidence-based, student-centered learning solutions in helping educators increase student engagement and accelerate academic outcomes."

enVision Wins 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Award for Best Mathematics Instructional Solution

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program showcases technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in edtech solutions. Winners are selected based on innovation, design, user experience, and overall technological advancement. The enVision K-12 math series won the EdTech Breakthrough Award for Best Mathematics Instructional Solution. The nationally recognized math series provides comprehensive standards-aligned, evidence-based content to support all students in developing deep conceptual understanding with hands-on, problem-based learning.

enVision Receives 2024 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Mathematics Instructional Solution PK-12

Administered by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, the CODiE Awards program celebrates the vision, talent, and advances of people and companies producing the most innovative education technology products.

The enVision K-12 math series won the CODiE Award for Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK-12. Award judges praised enVision, saying "the effort put into creating a comprehensive, thorough, accurate and informative curriculum is quite evident, as is the commitment to reaching all students with high-quality instruction."

Savvas Learning Company was also named a CODiE finalist in the Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions category, and its SuccessMaker program was named a CODiE finalist in the Best Personalized Learning Solution category. In addition to the product awards, Savvas CEO Bethlam Forsa received the CODiE Leadership Award for "Most Influential Thought Leader in EdTech," which honors an individual who empowers and inspires the edtech industry.

SuccessMaker Wins 2024 Stevie Award for Best Personalized Learning Solution

Presented by the American Business Awards, the Stevie Awards celebrates achievement in business and recognizes new products in education technology. SuccessMaker won the Gold Stevie Award for Best Personalized Learning Solution, as well as the People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Product in Education Technology. The panel of judges praised SuccessMaker as an "impressive suite of personalized learning experiences" that have an "immediate and lasting impact on students." SuccessMaker is a proven-effective, evidence-based personalized learning program to help accelerate student achievement in reading and math for grades K-8.

Savvas Realize Receives 2024 EdTech Cool Tool Award for LMS Solution

The EdTech Awards from EdTech Digest recognize outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Savvas Realize won the EdTech Cool Tool Award for Learning Management System Solution. The innovative Realize digital platform is the engine that powers Savvas Learning Company's full product line of high-quality, standards-aligned K-12 learning solutions and state-of-the-art assessment tools.

In addition to recognizing Savvas Realize, enVision and SuccessMaker: Foundations of High School Math were named EdTech Cool Tool Award finalists in the Math Solution and the Personalized Learning Solution categories, respectively.

Texas Experience Science and myPerspectives Recognized by The Telly Awards 2024

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. Savvas nominated two videos in the Non-Broadcast Explainer category that recognizes branded content produced to simplify complex concepts through engaging visuals. Savvas Texas Experience Science won The Telly Silver award for its "Cell Theory" video, and the myPerspectives English Language Arts program won The Telly Bronze award for its "Scapegoat" video.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the art assessment tools and the industry's most well-rounded portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

