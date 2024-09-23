Savvas Learning Company Launches Savvas CTE, a New Offering of Online Career and Technical Education Courses

Every student while still in high school, and even middle school, deserves the opportunity to explore career pathways. Post this

"Every student while still in high school, and even middle school, deserves the opportunity to explore career pathways that help them plan for their future, gain modern workplace skills, and increase their employability," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Savvas CTE helps them get there by providing interactive, real-world learning experiences that engage students every step of the way, ensuring they gain the skills they need to become career-ready and able to secure good jobs in today's fast-growing fields."

Savvas CTE's diverse catalog offers 55 career-launching digital courses, acquired in the recently announced acquisition of Pointful Education , that equip middle and high school students with the skills and knowledge to succeed on industry-recognized certification exams and in future careers.

While providing students opportunities to delve into relevant topics that help them develop job-ready skills, Savvas CTE provides educators with a comprehensive, turnkey learning solution that's easy to implement and integrates smoothly with the learning management systems schools use most. Accessible anytime, anywhere, all Savvas CTE courses are flexibly designed with an engaging instructional experience for both in-person and virtual learning, with benefits including:

Certification Prep – With course curriculum aligned to certification objectives, students get everything they need to excel on certification exams, earn resume-boosting credentials, and graduate as certified professionals.





Student-Centered Design – Developed by industry experts and based on educational research, each course is designed to maximize student learning, motivation, and achievement.





Interactive Learning Experiences – Providing immersive content and learning tools, the courses engage students with interactives, videos, discussion boards, projects, and more.





Real-World Applications – Students become career-ready when they go beyond understanding concepts to applying them in real life. Through practical course activities, students gain the skills they will need for future careers.

Savvas CTE courses are aligned with nationally recognized career clusters including information technology; STEM; health science; business and marketing; and audiovisual communications and technology, among others. Covering a range of in-demand fields, popular course titles include: Cybersecurity; Robotics: Applications & Careers; Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Fundamentals of Bitcoin & Cryptocurrency; Introduction to Artificial Intelligence; Career Exploration in Healthcare; The History of Gaming and Esports; and Adobe Photoshop. Many of the Savvas CTE course titles prepare students for success on industry-recognized certification exams, including: Drones: Remote Pilot; Social Media Business Marketing; Architectural Design; and Swift App Development. Courses in areas such as dentistry, early childhood education, and cloud technologies can help students explore their curiosities for future careers in growing fields.

Offering a greater choice of CTE courses in as many subject areas as possible is important in meeting a wide variety of student interests as well as the demands of today's workforce, said Mike Morone, administrator of online instruction for New York State's AccelerateU, a supplemental online learning program for the state's middle and high school students. AccelerateU has offered Pointful Education, now Savvas CTE, courses to the state's school districts for the past five years.

"AccelerateU has been very happy with the online courses from Pointful Education. They have interesting course titles of all kinds that aren't available anywhere else," said Morone, who also raved about the responsive technical support, high-quality video, and transcripts available with a click of a button, a feature that makes it easier for their students with reading challenges. "I'm excited about the possibilities for even more robust online learning offerings with Savvas CTE."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most well-rounded portfolio of college- and career-readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

