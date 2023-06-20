Savvas Learning Company Named a 2023 New Jersey Top Workplace

Employee feedback reflecting commitment to a people-first culture earns Savvas its third recognition as a top workplace in New Jersey

PARAMUS, N.J., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company, a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, announced today that for the third year in a row it has been named a top workplace in New Jersey.

Savvas Learning Company has been named to New Jersey's 2023 Top Workplaces list. This is the third year in a row that the Paramus, New Jersey-headquartered company has been named a top workplace in New Jersey.
Headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey, Savvas was named to New Jersey's 2023 Top Workplaces list, published in partnership by NJ.com, The Star-Ledger, and Jersey's Best, and produced by Energage, an employee engagement technology company. New Jersey's Top Workplaces list recognizes strong workplace environments and highlights companies for their commitment to their employees, customers, and corporate mission.

"Savvas is honored to be named a New Jersey Top Workplace as it underscores our commitment to fostering a collaborative, inclusive workplace where employees feel engaged, appreciated, and fulfilled," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We are thrilled to earn this distinction for the third year in a row since this recognition reflects the voices of our employees, who are vital to the success of our company."

Top Workplaces, the premier employer recognition program by Energage, showcases organizations for their commitment to a people-first culture through national and regional award programs. Selection for these programs is based solely on employee feedback gathered through anonymous, third-party surveys.

Earlier this year, Savvas earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, the second time Savvas received this national award honoring companies for their strong workplace culture and its positive impact on business.

Organizations named as a 2023 New Jersey Top Workplace were selected based on anonymous survey responses from their employees on 15 aspects of workplace culture, such as appreciation, direction, values, and leadership.

"Top Workplaces represent the best of the best," Energage CEO Eric Rubino said. "Because the award is based on authentic employee feedback, it's recognition that company leaders should really be proud of."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY
At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To explore a career at Savvas, visit Savvas.com/Careers.

