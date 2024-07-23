Savvas Learning Company Named a New Jersey Top Workplace For Fourth Year in a Row

Headquartered in Paramus, New Jersey, Savvas earned inclusion on New Jersey's Top Workplaces 2024 list, published in partnership by NJ.com, The Star-Ledger, and Jersey's Best, and produced in partnership with Energage, an employee engagement technology company. New Jersey's Top Workplaces list showcases strong workplace environments and highlights companies for their commitment to their employees, customers, and corporate mission.

"As a mission-driven organization, Savvas is committed to fostering an inclusive and caring people-first culture," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "To be named a New Jersey Top Workplace for four years running is especially rewarding because this recognition reflects our employees' own voices. Savvas employees are our company's greatest assets, and every one of them is vital to fulfilling our mission of helping all students achieve their full potential."

Top Workplaces, the premier employer recognition program by Energage, recognizes organizations for their commitment to a people-first culture through national and regional award programs. Selection for these programs is based solely on employee feedback gathered through anonymous, third-party surveys.

Earlier this year, Savvas received the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, the third time Savvas received this national award honoring companies for their strong workplace culture and its positive impact on business.

Organizations named a 2024 New Jersey Top Workplace were selected based on their employees' survey responses that focus on core areas of a company's workplace culture, such as appreciation, direction, values, and leadership.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is not just an accolade; it's a celebration of excellence," said Energage CEO Eric Rubino. "It serves as a reminder of the vital role a people-first workplace experience plays in helping a company achieve success."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the art assessment tools and the industry's most well-rounded portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To explore a career at Savvas, visit Savvas.com/Careers .

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company