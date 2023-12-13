Savvas Learning Company Receives 2023 Chicago Top Workplaces Award

"At Savvas, we place a high priority on cultivating an inclusive, caring people-first culture in which all of our employees feel inspired, engaged, and valued," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "To be named a Chicago Top Workplace again is especially gratifying as it reflects our ongoing commitment to our employees — our company's greatest assets — who are so vital to fulfilling our mission of helping all students achieve their full potential."

Top Workplaces, the premier employer recognition program by Energage, recognizes organizations for their commitment to a people-first culture through national and regional award programs. Selection for these programs is based solely on employee feedback gathered through anonymous, third-party surveys.

Savvas has also been named a Top Workplace USA, which recognizes companies nationally for their strong workplace culture and its positive impact on business, and has earned the Top Workplaces Woman-Led Culture Excellence award, which honors outstanding women-led businesses.

Organizations named as a 2023 Chicago Top Workplace were selected based on employee survey responses on 15 aspects of workplace culture, such as appreciation, direction, values, and leadership.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is not just an accolade; it's a celebration of excellence," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "It serves as a reminder of the vital role a people-first workplace experience plays in achieving success."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula to supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the art assessment tools — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company