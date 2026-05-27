Savvas Learning Company Receives USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award for Fifth Year in a Row

Savvas is honored to be named a national Top Workplace as it validates our efforts to foster a people-first culture. Post this

"Savvas is honored to be named a national Top Workplace as it truly validates our efforts to foster a people-first culture where employees feel engaged, appreciated, and fulfilled," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "We are thrilled to earn this award for the fifth year in a row since this recognition reflects the voices of our employees who are vital to the success of our company and make Savvas what it is — a special place to work."

The annual USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award honors organizations with 150 or more employees for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. Winners are determined by anonymous employee feedback gathered through a confidential, research-backed survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program.

In addition to producing Top Workplaces in collaboration with USA TODAY as well as regional award programs in 60 major U.S. markets, Energage also recognizes companies for aspects of their culture that are critical to an organization's success. Selection for all of these programs is based solely on employee responses to Energage statements on Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

Savvas has also received Energage's Top Workplaces Woman-Led Culture Excellence Award for five years in a row, and has earned Energage's Education Industry Top Workplaces Award every year since it debuted in 2024.

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by authentic employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company