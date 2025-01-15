Savvas Learning Company's SIOP® Model Approved by Colorado Department of Education for Colorado Teachers' English Learner Professional Development

Savvas is proud to support Colorado educators with state-approved SIOP® professional development. Post this

Developed by founding authors, Jana Echevarría, Ph.D., MaryEllen Vogt, Ed.D., and Deborah J. Short, Ph.D., the SIOP® Model instructional framework is proven to be effective for making grade-level content accessible and engaging for English learners (ELs) while simultaneously advancing their academic language development.

To better support Colorado students who are English language learners, the CDE's State Board of Education adopted a new English Learner Professional Learning requirement for educators holding an elementary, math, science, social studies, or English language arts (or any middle-level) endorsement on a professional license. As a state-approved English Learner Professional Development Program, Savvas Learning Company SIOP® is aligned to the Colorado Professional Development Standards for Culturally and Linguistically Diverse populations. SIOP® also provides educators flexible on-site and virtual delivery course options.

"Savvas is proud to support Colorado educators with state-approved SIOP® professional development to meet teaching requirements and better serve the state's growing English learner population," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company.

In an age of high accountability, the SIOP® Model offers the only empirically-validated approach to teaching that helps prepare all students — especially English learners and multilingual learners — to become college and career ready. The SIOP® Model develops academic language and content knowledge at the same time, which every student needs to succeed.

Savvas Learning Company is proud to be the sole organization partnering with SIOP® authors, working in collaboration with them to offer educators SIOP® Professional Learning that reflects fidelity to the SIOP® Model, ensuring the offerings maintain the integrity and authenticity of the Model.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company