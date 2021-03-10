Savvas Realize Earns Award for Best Remote and Blended Learning Tools

The Tech & Learning 2021 Best Tools for Remote and Blended Learning is a new category in its Awards of Excellence program, which recognizes innovation in the edtech industry. The new award celebrates exceptional technology solutions that delivered "quality, continuous teaching for remote learning in 2020." Judges deemed these products as "standouts for helping students, parents, and teachers succeed in these new learning environments." Savvas Realize also won a Tech & Learning Award of Excellence in 2020.

"We are honored that Tech & Learning has once again recognized Savvas Realize as an exceptional LMS that makes distance learning simpler and more productive so students can get the most out of their learning, no matter where it takes place," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Our groundbreaking platform is part of our overall commitment at Savvas to provide the most innovative digital tools, coupled with the highest-quality, standards-aligned content, to empower educators and engage all learners."

Savvas Realize is a one-stop platform that gives K-12 educators the tools and resources they need for remote teaching and learning, from digital access to their Savvas content — including more than 850 instructional programs across all subject areas and grade levels — to the ability to customize instruction, upload content, and monitor student progress. The easy-to-use LMS, with reliable Single Sign-On (SSO), provides interactive experiences and data-driven insights to help educators increase student engagement and achievement. With proven scalability and flexibility, Realize is engineered to support schools and teachers with auto-rostering, plug-and-play interoperability, and seamless integration with Google Classroom and other platforms.

Responding to educators' needs, Savvas created the Distance Learning Toggle to further optimize Realize for distance learning. With the click of a button, the toggle enables teachers to seamlessly shift between in-person and remote-learning content, curated and deemed essential for distance learning, at both the course and lesson levels. Savvas Realize combines the highest-quality, standards-aligned curricula with a robust array of digital tools and instructional resources to simplify the complexities of remote, blended, and hybrid teaching for educators, students, and families alike.

"Despite the many challenges schools have had to face this past year, technology continues to be one of the key drivers for innovation," said Christine Weiser, publisher of Tech & Learning. "The winning products recognized here have supported continuous instruction throughout the pandemic, and we expect this momentum to continue into next year and beyond. Congratulations to all of our winners."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit www.Savvas.com .

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company

Related Links

https://www.savvas.com

