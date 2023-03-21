SavvyMoney Celebrates Signing of 1000th Financial Institution Amid Rapid Growth

Leading credit score solution surpasses milestone, continues upward trajectory

DUBLIN, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SavvyMoney , a company powering innovative, market-leading credit score solutions, today recognizes a momentous year of growth. Over the past year, SavvyMoney achieved several milestones reflective of the company's success:

Signed over 250 new financial institutions, bringing the total to 1028+

Drove $3.8 billions loans for clients via the SavvyMoney offer engine

loans for clients via the SavvyMoney offer engine Expanded strategic partnerships with leading digital banking companies and Co-op Solutions

To support continued product innovation and a rapidly expanding customer base, SavvyMoney nearly doubled its employee count in 2022 and moved its headquarters to a bigger, state-of-the-art facility in Dublin, California. To continue expanding industry knowledge and further its company outreach, the team also attended 47 industry events throughout the past year.

The growth comes at a time when the banking industry leans into the second wave of digital transformation, with 76% of banks and 87% of credit unions planning to adopt a digital transformation strategy in 2023.

SavvyMoney's innovative solutions allow financial institution customers real-time access to their credit score, while enabling financial institutions to grow wallet share and drive profitable loan growth by leveraging robust customer data and portfolio insights.

"As consumer expectations regarding personalization continue to rise, financial institutions must invest in solutions to meet their users' specific financial needs," said JB Orecchia , president and CEO of SavvyMoney. "Our success over the past 12 years has been rooted in our culture. We are committed to serving our banks and credit unions with innovative products and an attention to personalized service that help them meet their consumer's needs."

"BCU leverages SavvyMoney's credit solution to help members improve their financial confidence and well-being," said Mike Valentine, president and CEO of BCU . "They deliver the tools our members need to improve their credit and save money with personalized offers. What's more, SavvyMoney helps BCU reach our goal of driving engaged member growth. I enjoy doing business with people who complement our culture - something SavvyMoney has done for the last 10 years. In order to grow and deepen the relationship with our members, we need to partner with innovative companies like SavvyMoney."

