SavvyMoney Partners with Allstate Identity Protection to Deliver Fraud Restoration Services to Customers

Integration enables financial partners to offer comprehensive identity theft recovery support directly within digital banking platforms.

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SavvyMoney , a leading provider of integrated credit score, financial wellness and lending solutions, has partnered with Allstate Identity Protection to bring identity restoration services directly into the SavvyMoney Credit Score experience. Financial institutions will now be able to offer Allstate Identity Restoration services to consumers, providing immediate support in the event of suspected identity theft.

Meeting Growing Demand for Fraud Resolution Support

This partnership addresses a growing challenge for financial institutions. Consumer expectations around fraud resolution are outpacing what most institutions can deliver. According to a 2022 study:

60% of consumers now expect their bank to resolve losses from identity fraud 1

38% of fraud victims close accounts due to poor resolution2

Yet, when identity theft strikes, many consumers have nowhere to turn — research shows 12% of fraud victims don't report incidents at all, with nearly half citing they either don't know where to get help or believe nothing can be done3.

Partnership Adds White-Glove Restoration to SavvyMoney's Credit Monitoring Platform

By integrating Allstate's Identity Restoration services into the SavvyMoney Credit Score solution, financial institutions can now offer their customers a clear path from fraud detection to full recovery — without building internal restoration capabilities. The partnership extends SavvyMoney's existing credit monitoring and alert capabilities by connecting members directly to Allstate's white-glove restoration services when suspicious activity is detected, giving financial institutions a turnkey solution to help consumers access immediate help when fraud strikes.

"Credit monitoring and alerts will tell you there's a problem — restoration actually solves it," said JB Orecchia, CEO and President of SavvyMoney. "Beyond meeting an immediate need, this is about helping financial institutions build deeper trust with their consumers. When a consumer faces identity theft, that's a moment of crisis where they're looking to their bank for support. By giving financial institutions the tools to deliver real, hands-on help through a trusted partner like Allstate, we're helping them strengthen those relationships when it matters most. That's what drives long-term loyalty and retention."

Dedicated Restoration Agents Handle Complete Recovery Process

Through the integration, SavvyMoney members who suspect identity theft can access Allstate's restoration services through a digital widget within their existing credit monitoring experience. Members are connected with a dedicated, highly-trained restoration agent who remains with them throughout the entire recovery process — whether it takes two days or two years. After obtaining power of attorney, Allstate restoration agents handle all aspects of the process on the member's behalf. From calling financial institutions to filing police reports with the goal of fully restoring the member's identity and returning their financial situation to "bankable" status.

"Partnering with SavvyMoney allows us to deliver identity protection where it matters most: within the financial wellness journey. It's a strategic step that reinforces trust, accelerates growth and positions AIP as an innovator in digital protection," said Dao Boyle, President, Allstate Identity Protection."

The partnership reinforces SavvyMoney's mission to empower financial institutions with comprehensive solutions that prioritize both growth and consumer trust. By partnering with trusted brands like Allstate Identity Protection, SavvyMoney strengthens its position as a leader in secure, personalized, and innovation-driven financial wellness tools.

Partnership Follows Year of Expansion and Innovation

The partnership builds on SavvyMoney's momentum. In 2025, the company secured a $225 million minority investment to accelerate product innovation and market expansion, acquired CreditSnap to power intelligent loan origination and account onboarding capabilities, and nearly doubled its institutional footprint to over 1,500 financial institution partners since 2021. For more information, visit www.savvymoney.com .

References

1 & 2Javelin Strategy and Research. (2022) Identity Fraud Study: The Virtual Battleground.

3 Identity Resource Center. (2024) Consumer Impact – Business Impact Report.

About SavvyMoney

SavvyMoney is the industry leader in financial wellness and lending solutions to over 1,500+ banks, credit unions and fintechs nationwide. Connecting real–time credit score insights, analytics, and personalized offers with a fully integrated lending and deposit experience, consumers can go from knowing to doing in minutes. With 70+ integrations and white-glove support, SavvyMoney helps financial institutions increase conversions, deepen relationships and grow efficiently. To learn more about SavvyMoney, visit www.savvymoney.com .

Media Contacts

PANBlast for SavvyMoney

Emylee Eyler

[email protected]

SOURCE SavvyMoney