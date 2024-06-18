SavvyMoney Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

SavvyMoney named among best workplaces

DUBLIN, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SavvyMoney has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list results from a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether in a physical or a virtual facility.

The Silicon Valley-based company was previously named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company ranked 1,403 overall, 89 in the financial services category, and 61 in the San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley area, reflecting its impressive 417% revenue growth over the past three years. SavvyMoney was also named a 2023 Inc. Power Partner, highlighting its status as one of the most influential B2B organizations across industries.

SavvyMoney's rapid growth continued in 2023, with 265 new financial institutions signing on to deliver its leading credit score and financial wellness solution.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best — and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

"Being named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces is a tremendous honor and a testament to the amazing culture and team we've built at SavvyMoney," said JB Orecchia , president and CEO of SavvyMoney. "This recognition validates our efforts to create a workplace that values collaboration, innovation, and work-life balance while delivering exceptional products and services to the financial institutions we serve."

"At SavvyMoney, we believe that a positive and inclusive company culture is the foundation for success," said Vickie Moul , head of people at SavvyMoney. "We're thrilled to be recognized as one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces, which affirms our dedication to creating an empowering environment for our employees."

