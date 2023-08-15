SavvyMoney Ranks No. 1403 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 417 Percent, SavvyMoney Ranks No. 1403 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and No. 89 in Financial Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Dubin, CA based SavvyMoney ranked No. 1403 nationally, No. 89 in the financial services category, and No. 61 in the San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley area, on the 2023 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Our mission is to empower financial well-being through innovation and partnership," said JB Orecchia , President & CEO of SavvyMoney. "We achieved this with a commitment to improving our product every day and supporting our 1150 financial institutions and 40 digital banking partners with the very best product and services."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 22.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"We take great pride in being included with the other honorees on this year's Inc. 5000 list. At SavvyMoney we are focused every day on building a great company for our partners and our employees, hopefully that commitment results in us making this list again next year," concluded Orecchia.

Over the past years, SavvyMoney has experienced remarkable employee growth to support its client growth. Team culture and innovation are core values of the team at SavvyMoney. In addition to the Inc. 5000 award, SavvyMoney was recently recognized in Bay Area Top 25 Best Places To Work and the Best Embedded Finance System award at the 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA.

About SavvyMoney

A leading provider of credit score solutions, SavvyMoney serves over 1150 banks and credit unions across the country. Combining real-time data with digital personalization tools, SavvyMoney's solutions integrate seamlessly with over 40 online banking platforms. SavvyMoney's innovative technology is backed by hands-on service and a commitment to helping financial institutions strengthen and deepen their customer relationships. To learn more about SavvyMoney, visit www.savvymoney.com .

CONTACT:

BLASTmedia for SavvyMoney

[email protected]

Ryan Sonnenberg

Director of Marketing, SavvyMoney

[email protected]

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 - November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

SOURCE SavvyMoney