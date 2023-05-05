SavvyMoney Recognized as 2023 Bay Area Best Place to Work by San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal

Leading credit score solution ranked in the top 25 in the Best Places to Work in the SF Bay Area

DUBLIN, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SavvyMoney , a company powering innovative, market-leading credit score solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by The San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area .

The Best Places to Work award honors companies that go above and beyond to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. SavvyMoney earned placement in the top 25 for companies with 25-49 employees in the Bay Area.

"We believe that a positive workplace culture is essential to our success as a company," said JB Orecchia , President & CEO of SavvyMoney. "By prioritizing our employees' well-being and cultivating an inclusive and collaborative environment, we can attract and retain top talent to ultimately deliver the best possible service to our customers."

To be considered for the award, companies were evaluated on a variety of criteria, including workplace culture, employee benefits and employee satisfaction. Winners were selected based on the results of an anonymous survey completed by employees, as well as a review of the company's policies and practices.

"At SavvyMoney, our employees are our most valuable asset," said Vickie Moul , Head of People at SavvyMoney. "We've placed a great emphasis on creating a workplace culture that supports their continued growth and development while empowering them to be their authentic selves. Being recognized by our employees as a great place to work is a true honor and reflects our commitment to creating an exceptional work environment."

In addition to the Best Places to Work award, SavvyMoney experienced rapid growth over the past year and recently celebrated the signing of its 1000th financial institution . In 2022, the credit score solution drove $3.8 billion in loans for clients via the SavvyMoney offer engine and expanded strategic partnerships with leading digital banking and fintech companies Alkami and Co-op Solutions.

To learn more about joining the SavvyMoney team, please visit https://www.savvymoney.com/careers/ .

About SavvyMoney

A leading provider of credit score solutions, SavvyMoney serves over 1100 banks and credit unions across the country. Combining real-time data with digital personalization tools, SavvyMoney's solutions integrate seamlessly with over 40 online banking platforms. SavvyMoney's innovative technology is backed by hands-on service and a commitment to helping financial institutions strengthen and deepen their customer relationships. To learn more about SavvyMoney, visit www.savvymoney.com .

