Saw Mill Capital Announces Partnership with Rasa Floors

Travis Foltz, a Principal at Saw Mill Capital, added, "The team at Rasa has created an exceptional business with an outstanding company culture focused on employee growth and delivering best-in-class service to its customers. This commitment to quality service has resulted in exceptional historical growth and a compelling market leadership position. Saw Mill has a successful track record of partnering with founder- and entrepreneur-led businesses, and we are incredibly excited to partner with the Rasa team and support the Company through its next phase of growth."

Saw Mill is committed to helping its portfolio companies achieve their full growth potential, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We continue to seek new platform opportunities and are actively evaluating add-on acquisitions to support each of our existing Fund II portfolio companies.

Croft & Bender LP served as financial advisor to Rasa Floors.

ABOUT RASA FLOORS

Headquartered in Carrolton, TX, Rasa is a flooring installation provider serving both repair and renovation and new construction applications, with a focus on the multi-family market. The Company offers a full suite of flooring solutions to multi-family property managers and property management companies across the Southeast and Southwest. Rasa is actively seeking add-on acquisitions. For more information, visit www.rasafloors.com.

ABOUT SAW MILL CAPITAL

Based in Briarcliff Manor, NY, Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that partners with business service, specialty distribution, and manufacturing businesses with enterprise values of $25 million to $200 million. Since 1997, Saw Mill Capital has been partnering with management teams to help successful businesses reach their full potential. For more information, visit www.sawmillcapital.com.

Contact:

Saw Mill Capital

914-741-1300

SOURCE Saw Mill Capital