Saw Mill Capital Announces the Acquisition of DPIS Builder Services

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saw Mill Capital Partners II, LP and affiliated private equity investment funds managed by Saw Mill Capital LLC ("Saw Mill Capital"), in partnership with the management of DPIS Engineering, LLC, dba DPIS Builder Services ("DPIS"), today announced the acquisition of DPIS. DPIS Builder Services, headquartered in Houston, TX, is a leading, multi-regional provider of outsourced engineering, inspection, energy efficiency, and quality assurance services to single-family homebuilders. The Company provides a comprehensive, turnkey service offering, maintaining an active role throughout all stages of the construction process, from the planning and design phase through the delivery of final, pre-occupancy inspections. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. This is the sixth investment in Saw Mill's most recent private equity fund.

Jonathan Risch, CEO of DPIS, commented, "The unique perspective Saw Mill was able to generate with their industry research allowed them to quickly understand both our market and strategy and to see the same potential that we are so excited about. This alignment, as well as Saw Mill's capability to support our objectives, gives us great confidence as we move forward together."

Scott Rivard, a Partner at Saw Mill Capital, said, "We are excited to partner with DPIS to drive continued success across the organization. The company's high-touch, data-driven service offering delivers a compelling value proposition to its customers and has translated to rapid growth. We believe we are well-suited to help accelerate DPIS' current growth trajectory and support the company as it continues to execute against its strategic initiatives."

ABOUT DPIS BUILDER SERVICES

DPIS, headquartered in Houston, TX, is a leading, multi-regional provider of outsourced engineering, inspection, energy efficiency, and quality assurance services to single-family homebuilders. To learn more, visit www.dpis.com.

ABOUT SAW MILL CAPITAL

Based in Briarcliff Manor, New York, Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that acquires industrial and commercial service, specialty distribution and manufacturing businesses with enterprise values of $25 million to $200 million. Since 1997, Saw Mill Capital has been partnering with management teams to help successful businesses reach their full potential.

For more information, contact Scott Rivard of Saw Mill Capital at 914-741-1300.

SOURCE Saw Mill Capital

Related Links

http://www.sawmillcapital.com

