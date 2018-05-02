Saw Mill Capital Completes Sale of Gateway Packaging Company, LLC

"Our successful investment in Gateway was a testament to both the industry research conducted by our in-house research team, which enabled us to identify the growth opportunity in the pet food packaging market, as well as the outstanding management team that was able to execute on our collective vision," commented Tim Nelson, Partner of Saw Mill Capital.

At the time of the investment, Saw Mill Capital concluded that pet care was a relatively non-cyclical segment of the broader packaging industry. Saw Mill Capital's research team also uncovered that the pet care segment had unique barriers to entry and that there was an unmet need for a single, comprehensive provider of pet care packaging solutions. These trends, along with the expansion of Gateway's pet care packaging capabilities over the investment period, helped drive phenomenal performance and exceptional results.

"Saw Mill Capital was a terrific partner throughout our journey and helped us transform into the largest provider of flexible packaging solutions serving the pet care market," stated Omar Abuaita, CEO of Gateway. "As a result of our partnership, Gateway is well positioned for continued growth and innovation."

Based in Briarcliff Manor, New York, Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that acquires industrial and commercial service, specialty distribution and manufacturing businesses with enterprise values of $25 million to $200 million. Since 1997, Saw Mill Capital has been partnering with management teams to help successful businesses reach their full potential. www.sawmillcapital.com

Gateway Packaging Company, LLC manufactures flexible packaging products for pet food, human food, and institutional end-markets, specializing in high-quality printed and converted bags, pouches, lidding, labels, and printed rollstock. Gateway is headquartered in White House, Tennessee, and operates two additional facilities in Granite City, Illinois, and Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.gatewaypackaging.com.

