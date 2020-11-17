Saw Mill Capital Continues Acquisition Strategy at Climate Pros, Adding Hattenbach

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saw Mill Capital Partners II, LP and affiliated private equity investment funds managed by Saw Mill Capital LLC (collectively referred to herein as "Saw Mill") are pleased to announce the acquisition of The Hattenbach Company ("Hattenbach") by Climate Pros, LLC ("Climate Pros"), a Saw Mill portfolio company. Hattenbach is a leading provider of commercial refrigeration and HVAC services headquartered in Cleveland, OH. The acquisition adds two new branch locations to Climate Pros' network and provides an immediate, sizable presence in northeast Ohio.



"We are delighted by this opportunity to take our partnership with Hattenbach to the next level," stated Todd Ernest, CEO of Climate Pros. "We are impressed by the business Cathy and Dennis have built, and we are excited to leverage our combined capabilities and ever growing footprint to deliver best-in-class service to our collective customer base."



"The acquisition of Hattenbach expands Climate Pros' operations into 13 states across the U.S., adding new branch locations in the Midwest and further solidifying Climate Pros' market leadership position," commented Tim Nelson, Partner at Saw Mill.



Saw Mill is committed to helping its portfolio companies achieve their full growth potential, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. All of Saw Mill's Fund II portfolio investments, including Climate Pros, are actively seeking acquisitions.

ABOUT CLIMATE PROS

Headquartered in Glendale Heights, IL, Climate Pros provides refrigeration and HVAC maintenance, repair, remodel and installation services to grocery retailers and other cold-chain customers. Quickly after its founding in 2006, the Company's differentiated value proposition transformed the Chicagoland market, and Climate Pros has since expanded to new geographies with branches in CA, FL, HI, IL, MI, MN, MO, OH and TX. Climate Pros is actively seeking additional acquisitions. For more information, please contact us at www.climatepros.com .

ABOUT SAW MILL CAPITAL

Based in Briarcliff Manor, NY, Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that acquires facility and industrial service, specialty distribution and manufacturing businesses with enterprise values of $25 million to $200 million. Since 1997, Saw Mill Capital has been partnering with management teams to help successful businesses reach their full potential. www.sawmillcapital.com .

CONTACT: Tim Nelson, 914-741-1300

SOURCE Saw Mill Capital

