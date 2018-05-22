Saw Mill Capital Exits Over $1 Billion in Enterprise Value in 2018

Janus International is a leading global turnkey supplier of premium doors, hallway systems, locks, interior solutions and ancillary technologies for the self-storage, industrial and commercial door markets. Janus was acquired by affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group, LP. Scott Rivard, Partner, led the investment in Janus.

Gateway Packaging Company is one of the largest designers and manufactures of pet food packaging in North America, offering a full range of paper and plastic flexible packaging products to the pet care, specialty human care, and institutional markets. Gateway was acquired by ProAmpac Holdings, Inc., a portfolio company of PPC Partners. Tim Nelson, Partner, led the investment in Gateway.

NetShape Technologies manufactures engineered components using powdered metal and metal injection molding technologies for industrial applications from six facilities in the US and China. NetShape was acquired by Metal Powder Products LLC, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. Scott VandeKerkhoff, Principal, led the NetShape exit.

"We are grateful to the management teams who transformed these businesses and realized exceptional organic growth, which has driven most of the gains delivered to our investors," said Howard Unger, Managing Partner. "This fund's extraordinary performance was made possible in part by our in-house research function, which enabled us to identify growth opportunities overlooked by other investors."

Saw Mill Capital is currently investing its 2016 vintage $340 million fund, which has over $200 million of uncalled capital.

ABOUT SAW MILL CAPITAL

Based in Briarcliff Manor, New York, Saw Mill Capital is a private equity firm that acquires industrial and commercial service, specialty distribution and manufacturing businesses with enterprise values of $25 million to $200 million. Since 1997, Saw Mill Capital has been partnering with management teams to help successful businesses reach their full potential. www.sawmillcapital.com

