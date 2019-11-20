Say Cheese! Tropical Smoothie Cafe Introduces Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe® , a rapidly expanding national fast-casual cafe concept, released its first line of grilled cheese sandwiches featuring Smoky Grilled Cheese and Classic Grilled Cheese, available now through Dec. 31.

The Smoky Grilled Cheese is made with fresh mozzarella, white American cheese, bacon and smoked tomato spread on brioche bread. The Classic Grilled Cheese is made with cheddar and white American cheese on brioche bread. Both grilled cheese sandwiches are made-to-order fresh in-store.

"We wanted to bring something new to the menu for the holidays that could offer warmth during these cold winter months," said Lake Dawson, corporate chef, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "I had a lot of fun creating our very first line of grilled cheese sandwiches and love that we were able to put a modern twist on these childhood classics by using delicious brioche bread and a variety of quality cheeses."

In addition to Tropical Smoothie Cafe's new line of grilled cheeses, the cranberry smoothies will be returning for a limited-time to give guests a taste of the holidays. The Cranberry Truffle Smoothie, made with cranberries, strawberries, non-fat yogurt and Ghirardelli white chocolate, and the Very Berry Cranberry, made with cranberries and strawberries, are also available now through December 31.

For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe®, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com .

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe ®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country with more than 800 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2019, the brand has already been recognized amongst Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains, Franchise Times Fast and Serious, as well as being chosen as NRAEF's Restaurant Neighbor Award Winner.

