SAY WOW TO DISCOUNT TRAVEL: SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DELIVERS WEEK OF DEALS ON FLIGHTS, HOTELS, CARS, AND VACATIONS

Book an adventure for less and earn more Rapid Rewards® points for future travel

DALLAS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) launches the Week of WOW, one of the carrier's biggest sales of the year. Starting today through June 11, Customers can save up to 40% off base fares using code FLYWOW for flights from Aug. 4 to Dec.16, 2026,1 along with promotions on hotels, rental cars, cruises, and Getaways by Southwest™ vacation packages. Check out some of the nonstop routes on sale now available on Southwest.com®, with one-way as low as 40% off between:

Baltimore and Orlando,

Dallas and Las Vegas,

Dallas and San Diego,

Austin and New Orleans, and

Denver and Tampa.

"Southwest Customers can book deals across all of our travel products—and with more than 20 million seats on sale, including millions of nonstop flights to destinations that our Customers love—our Week of WOW offers the perfect opportunity to book that trip," said Sabrina Callahan, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital & Marketing Officer. "Delivering some of the best deals of the year is another way we're focused on giving Customers more reasons than ever to fly Southwest, alongside our Legendary Hospitality, enhanced onboard offerings, rewarding loyalty program, and industry leading flexibility with no change or cancel fees."2

Savings All Along the Way

Customers can shop at Southwest.com for discounts on:

Fares: Using code FLYWOW , Customers can save up to 40% off base fares for select flights from Aug. 4 to Dec.16, 2026. 1

Using code , Customers can save up to 40% off base fares for select flights from Aug. 4 to Dec.16, 2026. Rental Cars: Powered by Southwest's newly enhanced car rental platform, Customers can save up to 25% off base rates plus earn 1,200 Rapid Rewards points on two-day or longer car rentals with Dollar. 3

Powered by Southwest's newly enhanced car rental platform, Customers can save up to 25% off base rates plus earn 1,200 Rapid Rewards points on two-day or longer car rentals with Dollar. Cruises: Customers can earn 2X Rapid Rewards points on eligible cruises departing on or before Dec. 31, 2027. 4

Customers can earn 2X Rapid Rewards points on eligible cruises departing on or before Dec. 31, 2027. Hotels: Customers can earn 5,000 Rapid Rewards bonus points or receive a 5,000 Rapid Rewards points discount for select hotel stays from June 8, 2026, through June 30, 2027.5

More Reasons to Book the Vacation

Getaways by Southwest is bringing even more deals to Customers who want to book vacation packages. Customers can save up to $500 on a vacation package for two,6 plus two free checked bags.7

Unlock More Value as a Rapid Rewards Member

Join Rapid Rewards to unlock access to free WiFi thanks to T-Mobile®,8 tier benefits, and points by flying or spending with eligible partners. Members can purchase points to earn a reward to book their favorite destination or a new Southwest route. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply at Southwest.com/rrterms.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 12 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline.9 By empowering its more than 73,00010 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 134 million Customers carried in 2025. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

1 Use code FLYWOW by June 11 for travel on select flights Aug. 4 to Dec. 16, 2026. Restrictions, exclusions, and blackouts apply. Seats/days/markets limited. Discount applied pre-government taxes/fees. Additional fees may apply.

2 No change fees: Fare difference may apply. No cancel fees: All fare types are eligible for cancellations without a fee. For round trip reservations, if one or both flight segments is booked with a Basic fare, cancellations are only permitted if either a) both flight segments are canceled or b) the Basic fare segment(s) is upgraded. Failure to cancel a reservation at least 10 minutes prior to original scheduled departure may result in forfeited travel funds.

3 Valid at participating Dollar airport locations. Valid for bookings June 8 to June 15, 2026, and vehicle pickup through Nov. 30, 2026. Taxes and fees excluded. Terms and exclusions apply.

4 Book June 8, 2026 to June 15, 2026. Terms apply. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at southwest.com/rrterms..

5 Book June 8, 2026 to June 15, 2026. Terms apply. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at southwest.com/rrterms. .

6 Based on 2-person, 5-night minimum. Restrictions, exclusions, and blackouts may apply. Seats/days/markets limited 1-day advance. purchase required. Additional fees may apply. See Getaways terms and conditions.

7 Getaways by Southwest™ Customers receive their first and second checked bags for free. Weight and size limits apply. Additional allowances, benefits, and/or exceptions may apply. Learn more.

8 Where available. Available only on WiFi-enabled designated aircraft.

9 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey as of Q4 2025

10 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees as of March 31, 2026.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.