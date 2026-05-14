ZE Government Solutions Announces Major Milestone: FedRAMP Moderate Ready Designation

Industry-Leading AI Weapon Detection and Visual Threat Intelligence Analytics Platform Meets Strict, Federal Government-Approved Security Standards

PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Ready designation, confirming that ZeroEyes' AI visual threat intelligence analytics platform has the security capabilities and documentation required to partner with Federal agencies.

With this designation, ZeroEyes has passed 3PAO audit and meets Federal security requirements, making ZeroEyes' industry-leading visual weapon detection, verification, and dispatch platform available to federal customers. This is one step closer to full authorization and enables federal agencies to access ZeroEyes on the FedRAMP Marketplace, issue an ATO, and add ZeroEyes' capabilities to protect Federal infrastructure, employees, and assets.

Federal agencies responsible for protecting government locations, field offices, personnel and national assets benefit with the ability to leverage ZeroEyes' comprehensive, industry-leading threat detection technology without the need for deployment exceptions or legacy workarounds that add operational complexity and increase the risk of noncompliance.

"Achieving FedRamp approval shows ZEGS full commitment to supporting the Federal government and the mission to improve public safety," said Dustin Kisling, Executive Vice President of ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS). "This, in addition to our ISO 27001 certification, SOC 2 Type 2 certification, NDAA and HIPAA compliance, and DHS SAFETY Act Full Designation, allows us to continue to demonstrate our strong commitment to security, compliance, and risk management."

For more information about ZE Government Solutions, visit https://zegs.zeroeyes.com/

About ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS)

ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ZeroEyes, creators of the leading AI-powered weapons detection and comprehensive, multi-analytics security platform. ZEGS develops and delivers unique and proactive artificial intelligence solutions to the U.S. federal government for national security missions. For more information on ZEGS and its capabilities, visit https://zegs.zeroeyes.com/.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes