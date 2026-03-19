SAZERAC ACQUIRES DIRTY SHIRLEY READY-TO-DRINK COCKTAIL

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global spirits company Sazerac today announces its acquisition of Dirty Shirley, a ready-to-drink cocktail brand known for its cheeky vodka-spiked take on the classic Shirley Temple.

"We are excited to make the Dirty Shirley brand a part of the Sazerac family," says Jake Wenz, CEO of Sazerac. "The brand has carved a unique space in the RTD category with their bold cocktails and distinct personality, and we're looking forward to continuing to build on the solid foundational work done by the brand to-date."

The acquisition comes as the Shirley Temple makes a major comeback, fueled by consumers craving their favorite childhood nostalgia drink but this time, with a grown-up upgrade.

"Sazerac is the perfect home for Dirty Shirley," said Adam Kost, Founder of Dirty Shirley. "They have the scale, expertise, and vision to take the brand to the next level, and I have full confidence they will continue to build Dirty Shirley into an iconic name in the spirits industry."

Dirty Shirley joins Sazerac's robust, global spirits portfolio including BuzzBallz, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Traveller Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort, SVEDKA Vodka, Wheatley Vodka, Myers's Rum, Paddy's Irish Whiskey and many more.

ABOUT SAZERAC

With over 400 years of history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Now in the fourth generation of the current family ownership, Sazerac strives each day to bring the finest spirits to consumers around the world.

Over 550 of the world's most extraordinary brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, BuzzBallz, Southern Comfort, Wheatley Vodka, Meyers's Rum, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more.

Sazerac is also the steward of many fine distilleries internationally, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States; Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France; Paul John Distillery in Goa, India; and Hawk's Rock Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. Additional impressive locations can be found in New Orleans, Montréal, London and Sydney, to name a few.

Learn more at: www.sazerac.com.

SOURCE Sazerac