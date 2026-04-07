The SVEDKA Robot's Latest Upgrade? Downgrading Your Phone

Tapping into Gen Z's fascination with both AI and Y2K-era tech, from digital cameras to flip phones, the device brings a piece of early-2000s nightlife back just in time for summer. Fembot-approved, the limited-edition device blends early aughts nostalgia with sleek design style and comes with just two features: call and text. No apps. No social feeds. No notifications. Just the essentials for coordinating the night.

The SVEDPHONE marks the next evolution of SVEDKA's mission to reboot human connection. After the Fembot's debut late last year picking up the tabs and encouraging consumers to trade screen time for IRL connection, and her Super Bowl moment in "Shake Your Bots Off," she is now offering a physical solution to help humans live in the moment.

"Summer is when people want to be present, with friends, with music, with the moment," said David Binder, Senior Brand Director at SVEDKA. "At the same time, there's a growing conversation around digital burnout. The SVEDPHONE is our playful take on both, proof that sometimes the most disruptive technology is actually less technology."

With only call and text capabilities, SVEDPHONES strip away endless scrolling and digital noise and challenge humans to pick up the phone, call their friends and make plans for this weekend.

"The SVEDPHONE is not anti-tech - it's pro-socialization and connection," said Binder. "From festival fields to rooftop parties, SVEDPHONE transforms real-world moments into playful, shareable experiences, eliminating the pressure to check your notifications every few minutes."

SVEDPHONES will drop online on 4/7, 4/10, 4/14 and 4/17 at 9:00 a.m. EST via Flaviar at www.svedka.com/SVEDPHONE for $5. Every SVEDPHONE also comes with pre-purchased minutes to load on it and a SVEDKA shooter. Because living in the moment > filming it.

To learn more and stay up to date on all things SVEDKA moving forward, follow along on Instagram @svedkavodka and TikTok @svedkavodka

About SVEDKA Vodka

SVEDKA Vodka is an award-winning spirit, distilled four times for a clean, crisp taste that's as bold as it is smooth. As both the fastest-growing vodka and total spirits brand in the U.S., SVEDKA is a crowd-pleasing favorite, perfect for mixing cocktails. Available in 80-Proof, 100-Proof, and a vibrant lineup of flavors including Strawberry, Raspberry, Peach, Citron, Vanilla, Clementine, Blackberry, Banana, Mango Pineapple, Strawberry Lemonade, Blue Raspberry, and Cherry Limeade.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY. SVEDKA VODKA, 35-50% ALC/VOL. SAZERAC CO., LOUISVILLE, KY.

SOURCE Sazerac