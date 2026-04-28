SAZERAC ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENT IN 818 TEQUILA

Sazerac investing in 818 Tequila, a leader in category velocity, to fuel the brand's next phase of growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sazerac, one of the leading and fastest growing spirits companies in the world, today announces a strategic partnership and financial investment in 818 Tequila, the award-winning tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner, as well as an exclusive U.S. sales and distribution relationship.

This partnership builds on 818 Tequila's strong existing momentum, pairing the brand's proven consumer traction and cultural relevance with Sazerac's brand-building expertise to unlock additional growth across priority tequila markets.

818 Tequila founder Kendall Jenner with Sazerac President of Sales Amy da Costa, Sazerac CMO Sara Saunders, 818 President Lanay Jacobs, and 818 CMO Kathleen Braine. Photo by Adrian Martin. Sazerac, one of the leading and fastest growing spirits companies in the world, today announces a strategic partnership and financial investment in 818 Tequila, the award-winning tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner. Sazerac, one of the leading and fastest growing spirits companies in the world, today announces a strategic partnership and financial investment in 818 Tequila, the award-winning tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner.

"Tequila continues to be a bright spot in spirits, driven by strong consumer interest across a growing range of occasions and price points. 818 Tequila stands apart due to its cultural relevance and commercial momentum," says Sara Saunders, CMO of Sazerac. "We're energized and looking forward to partnering with 818 Tequila to reach even more consumers."

Five years since their launch, 818 Tequila has built a distinctive position within the category, appealing to the next generation of tequila drinkers through its modern social-first brand identity, award-winning liquid, and status as a taste-making brand led by founder Kendall Jenner.

"I'm so excited for this next era of 818 Tequila. We've built something I'm incredibly proud of, and partnering with Sazerac feels like the perfect next step as we continue to accelerate," says Kendall Jenner, founder of 818 Tequila. "They have an amazing track record of helping develop brands, and it means so much to have a partner who believes in our vision and has invested in it."

"Over the past five years, 818 Tequila has built meaningful brand and business momentum with a small, independent team, and we are incredibly proud of what we have created," says Lanay Jacobs, President of 818 Tequila. "We are thrilled to partner with Sazerac because they bring the scale, capabilities, and reach to help accelerate our next phase of growth, and they believe strongly in the future of the brand."

818 Tequila joins Sazerac's own robust, global spirits portfolio including BuzzBallz, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop, Traveller Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort, SVEDKA Vodka, Wheatley Vodka, Myers's Rum, Paddy's Irish Whiskey and many more.

ABOUT SAZERAC

With over 400 years of history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Now in the fourth generation of the current family ownership, Sazerac strives each day to bring the finest spirits to consumers around the world.

Over 550 of the world's most extraordinary brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, BuzzBallz, Southern Comfort, Wheatley Vodka, Meyers's Rum, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more.

Sazerac is also the steward of many fine distilleries internationally, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States; Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France; Paul John Distillery in Goa, India; and Hawk's Rock Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. Additional impressive locations can be found in New Orleans, Montréal, London and Sydney, to name a few.

Learn more at: www.sazerac.com.

ABOUT 818 TEQUILA

Founded by Kendall Jenner, 818 Tequila is an award-winning, hand-crafted tequila brand. Produced using traditional methods in Jalisco, Mexico at a family-owned-and-operated distillery, the brand has won over 50 blind tasting awards across 15 spirits competitions. 818 Tequila features four variations – a Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and its ultra-premium Eight Reserve. In the U.S., 818 has consistently delivered double-digit growth since 2023 even as the broader tequila category has remained relatively flat. From its B Corporation Certified Status, to partnering with S.A.C.R.E.D. – a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made – 818 Tequila keeps the Earth in mind in everything they do.

Learn more at: www.drink818.com

SOURCE Sazerac