SAZERAC ACQUIRES EQUITY STAKE AND ENTERS INTO NEW DISTRIBUTION RELATIONSHIP WITH SIPMARGS

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sazerac, one of the leading and fastest growing spirits companies in the world, announces its exclusive distribution relationship with SIPMARGS, the ready-to-drink sparkling margarita brand backed by social media powerhouse Alix Earle and Palm Tree Crew, among other notable names. Sazerac will also acquire an equity interest in the brand.

Through this relationship, Sazerac will contribute its brand building and go-to-market capabilities to help build SIPMARGS to a national brand that all consumers can enjoy.

Sazerac, one of the leading and fastest growing spirits companies in the world, today announces its exclusive distribution relationship with SIPMARGS, the ready-to-drink sparkling margarita brand backed by social media powerhouse Alix Earle. Sazerac will also acquire an equity interest in the brand. SIPMARGS is a ready-to-drink sparkling margarita brand that blends convenience, quality, and fun. Crafted with premium tequila blanco from Jalisco, real fruit juice, cane sugar, and sparkling water, it is available in five delicious flavors: Classic, Mango, Coconut, Mezcal, and Spicy. Each can is 5% ABV, just 130 calories, and contains only 6g of sugar, offering a lighter, fresher way to enjoy a margarita.

"Margaritas continue to be one of the staple go-to cocktails consumers reach for time and again, and SIPMARGS' sparkling flavors offer something unique to the market," says Jake Wenz, CEO of Sazerac. "We're looking forward to helping SIPMARGS accelerate their already impressive momentum."

SIPMARGS has carved out a distinct position within the category, offering high-quality, fun, and convenient cocktails to a new generation of consumers and has quickly built a devoted fanbase through its vibrant branding, social-first marketing strategy and culturally relevant partnership with Earle.

"Since becoming an investor in the brand, one of the most asked questions from consumers has been when SIPMARGS will be available in their city," said Earle. "This partnership isn't about expansion for expansion's sake; it's about meeting high consumer demand nationwide and we are excited to have the infrastructure needed to expand our markets and distribution."

"We're thrilled to partner with Sazerac at this pivotal stage of growth," said Justin Nabozna, CEO of SIPMARGS. "Their scale, operational excellence, and track record of supporting brands at every stage make them an ideal partner as we expand our reach and introduce SIPMARGS nationwide."

SipMARGS joins Sazerac's own robust, global spirits portfolio including BuzzBallz, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Traveller Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort, SVEDKA Vodka, Wheatley Vodka, Myers's Rum, Paddy's Irish Whiskey and many more.

About Sazerac

With over 400 years of history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Now in the fourth generation of the current family ownership, Sazerac strives each day to bring the finest spirits to consumers around the world.

Over 550 of the world's most extraordinary brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, BuzzBallz, Southern Comfort, Wheatley Vodka, Meyers's Rum, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more.

Sazerac is also the steward of many fine distilleries internationally, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States; Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France; Paul John Distillery in Goa, India; and Hawk's Rock Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. Additional impressive locations can be found in New Orleans, Montréal, London and Sydney, to name a few.

Learn more at: www.sazerac.com.

About SIPMARGS

SIPMARGS is a ready-to-drink sparkling margarita brand that blends convenience, quality, and fun. Crafted with premium tequila blanco from Jalisco, real fruit juice, cane sugar, and sparkling water, it is available in five delicious flavors: Classic, Mango, Coconut, Mezcal, and Spicy. Each can is 5% ABV, just 130 calories, and contains only 6g of sugar, offering a lighter, fresher way to enjoy a margarita.

Learn more at: www.sipmargs.com.

SOURCE Sazerac