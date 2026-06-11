SVEDKA Introduces First-of-its-Kind Canned Vodka Water, Delivering the Clearest Way to Drink This Summer

The future of refreshment is here: real vodka, purified water and bold fruit flavor in a completely transparent can.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, SVEDKA Vodka is rewriting the rules of refreshment with the launch of SVEDKA Vodka Water, a category-first innovation that introduces an entirely new way to drink vodka. It is the world's first transparent canned vodka water, delivering a simple, modern drinking experience defined by clarity, convenience, and taste across four bright flavors.

SVEDKA Vodka Water is the world’s first transparent canned vodka water, delivering a simple, modern drinking experience defined by clarity, convenience, and taste across four bright flavors.

As the first product of its kind in the canned vodka water space, SVEDKA Vodka Water reimagines what a ready-to-drink vodka experience can be. Designed for consumers seeking a sessionable and tasty way to sip, SVEDKA Vodka Water delivers a light, clean drinking experience with just 100 calories, zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero bubbles. A fully transparent can reveals exactly what's inside — real vodka, purified water, and crisp fruit flavor. Choose from four varieties: Strawberry, Peach, Lime, and Pineapple.

"Consumers are redefining what they want from drinking occasions. They want options that fit seamlessly into their lives without sacrificing flavor or fun," says David Binder, Senior Brand Director at SVEDKA. "SVEDKA Vodka Water is our answer to that shift. It's Vodka Water 2.0: a new take on a classic combination that raises the bar on both taste and transparency, delivering a cleaner, more effortless way to drink this summer in the category's first completely clear can."

To support the launch, SVEDKA's futuristic hero returns in On A Hot Streak, the brand's latest campaign spot set at a sweltering rooftop party pushed to the edge by extreme heat. Concepted and managed by Sazerac's in-house creative team, The Shop, and produced by San Francisco-based AI innovation lab SILVERSIDE, the spot follows Svedbot's return as she brings icy-cold SVEDKA Vodka Water to the celebration, ushering in a cool-down that transforms the rooftop atmosphere and brings fresh energy to the party.

"SVEDKA has always embraced what's next, and with SVEDKA Vodka Water, we're bringing that same spirit of innovation to a category ready for a clear difference," said Binder. "Our latest ad brings the Svedbot world to life, with the transparent can giving consumers an immediate visual cue for exactly what they're getting—something simple and clean in every sip."

On A Hot Streak will run on YouTube and Meta platforms beginning June 22, with separate promotional campaigns for SVEDKA Vodka Water scheduled throughout the summer.

SVEDKA Vodka Water begins rolling out nationwide this June and will be available year-round in convenient 8-pack multipacks and 12-ounce single cans.

To learn more and stay up to date on all things SVEDKA moving forward, follow along on Instagram @svedkavodka and TikTok @svedkavodka.

About SVEDKA Vodka

SVEDKA Vodka is an award-winning spirit, distilled four times for a clean, crisp taste that's as bold as it is smooth. As both the fastest-growing vodka and total spirits brand in the U.S., SVEDKA is a crowd-pleasing favorite, perfect for mixing cocktails. Available in 80-Proof, 100-Proof, and a vibrant lineup of flavors including Strawberry, Raspberry, Peach, Citron, Vanilla, Clementine, Blackberry, Banana, Mango Pineapple, Strawberry Lemonade, Blue Raspberry, and Cherry Limeade.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY. SVEDKA VODKA, 35-50% ALC/VOL. SAZERAC CO., LOUISVILLE, KY.

SOURCE Sazerac