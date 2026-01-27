SAZERAC ENTERS EXCLUSIVE SALES AND DISTRIBUTION RELATIONSHIP WITH MIDNIGHT MOON

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global spirits company Sazerac today announces its exclusive sales and distribution relationship with Piedmont Distillers for Midnight Moon Moonshines and Moonshakes, a fast-growing moonshine and liqueur brand.

"We are excited to help further grow the Midnight Moon brand," says Jake Wenz, CEO of Sazerac. "The brand has made amazing strides in the last few years, and we look forward to unlocking even more opportunities with this relationship."

Midnight Moon joins Sazerac's most recent sales and distribution relationship with Red Tree Brands, including Minute Maid and Fresca, in addition to Sazerac's own robust, global spirits portfolio including BuzzBallz, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Traveller Whiskey, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort, SVEDKA Vodka, Wheatley Vodka, Myers's Rum, Paddy's Irish Whiskey and many more.

ABOUT SAZERAC
With over 400 years of history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Now in the fourth generation of the current family ownership, Sazerac strives each day to bring the finest spirits to consumers around the world.

Over 550 of the world's most extraordinary brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, BuzzBallz, Southern Comfort, Wheatley Vodka, Meyers's Rum, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more.

Sazerac is also the steward of many fine distilleries internationally, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States; Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France; Paul John Distillery in Goa, India; and Hawk's Rock Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. Additional impressive locations can be found in New Orleans, Montréal, London and Sydney, to name a few.

Learn more at: www.sazerac.com.

