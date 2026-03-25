S&B Honored as National Health and Safety Leader in Construction

HOUSTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&B, a leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, today announced it has earned a National Health and Safety Pinnacle Award from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), which was presented at the 36th annual Excellence in Construction® Awards during the ABC Convention 2026 in Salt Lake City on March 19.

S&B earns a National Health and Safety Pinnacle Award from Associated Builders and Contractors.

Presented to only 59 contractors nationwide, S&B earned the award in recognition of its exceptional health and safety performance, innovative integration of Human and Organizational Performance concepts into operational work processes, and commitment to protecting employees, partners and communities across its projects.

"S&B is committed to building capacity for safe performance aligned with the principles of Human and Organizational Performance," said Jeff Sipes, Chief Executive Officer of S&B. "Receiving ABC's Pinnacle Award reflects the dedication of our teams and the strength of our safety culture. I am thankful for our team's commitment to each other and the operational excellence required for safe performance of our work."

The 2025 National Health and Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum or Gold status in ABC's STEP® Health and Safety Management System in 2025, reflective of their 2024 safety performance data. During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations, and interviews conducted by members of ABC's National Health and Safety Committee.

"The safety record of S&B speaks for itself, setting the standard for a culture of care for its people," said 2026 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors Thomas "Murph" Murphy, vice president of Power & Construction Group, Scottsville, New York. "Safety values remain consistent for S&B, which is nearly seven times safer than the industry average. They are an employer of choice because they refuse to compromise on health and safety for every single employee. Thank you to these safety leaders for transforming the status quo."

See a complete list of winners here. For more information on S&B, visit www.sbec.com.

About S&B

S&B is a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with a national footprint. S&B designs, builds, and delivers projects serving midstream, refining, chemical, and industrial customers with safety, quality and integrity as its top priorities. Learn more at www.sbec.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE S&B