S&B Ranks in Top 10 for Oil and Gas Design Firms on ENR 2026 List

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May 06, 2026, 09:07 ET

HOUSTON, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&B has once again been recognized by Engineering News-Record (ENR), earning a Top 10 ranking in the 2026 Top 500 Design Firms list for the Industrial Process / Oil and Gas sector. This year, S&B advanced to No. 7 reflecting its continued leadership in delivering complex energy and industrial projects.

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S&B has once again been recognized by Engineering News-Record (ENR), earning a Top 10 ranking in the 2026 Top 500 Design Firms list for the Industrial Process / Oil and Gas sector.
S&B has once again been recognized by Engineering News-Record (ENR), earning a Top 10 ranking in the 2026 Top 500 Design Firms list for the Industrial Process / Oil and Gas sector.

"S&B's ENR recognition is a direct result of the experience and commitment of our people," said Mike Janssen, S&B Senior Vice President of Engineering. "Our teams continue to solve complex challenges and deliver safe, reliable and innovative solutions that our customers can count on."

Overall, S&B ranked No. 89 on ENR's 2026 Top 500 Design Firms list. ENR evaluates design firms across various sectors based on annual revenue, highlighting companies demonstrating engineering excellence, innovation and consistent project execution.

Click here to view the complete ENR list.

About S&B

S&B is a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company with a national footprint. S&B designs, builds, and delivers projects serving midstream, refining, chemical, and industrial customers with safety, quality and integrity as its top priorities. Learn more at www.sbec.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

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