sbe and The Related Group Announce Opening of SLS LUX Brickell Hotel & Residences - Now Open

Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe, said: "Residential growth remains a critical element of sbe's strategy. To date, our residential projects have seen $2 billion in sales, and we are projecting an incremental $2.5 billion in the near future as our SLS, Delano and Hyde residences open doors in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, UAE, and the US." He adds: "Building on the great success we've seen with SLS Brickell, we are pleased to collaborate further with our partners at The Related Group and, one of my mentors, Jorge Pérez. sbe is also proud to debut our first collaboration with the amazing design firm Yabu Pushelberg."

SLS LUX Brickell marks The Related Group's fourth completed tower on South Miami Avenue, following the opening of 1100 Millecento, SLS Brickell Suites & Residences and the two-towered Brickell Heights. The development boasts an enviable location just steps away from Mary Brickell Village and the sprawling, two-million-square-foot Brickell City Centre, featuring luxury retail, cinemas, restaurants, further establishing the neighborhood as a 24-hour work/play environment.

"We envision each of our projects to energize and enhance the surrounding community. SLS LUX does both, but more importantly, further cements Brickell as Miami's leading lifestyle destination," said Jorge M. Pérez, Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Related Group. "SLS LUX is an oasis of ultimate luxury and features the very best of everything Miami has to offer – world-class art, elegant design, expertly crafted food – all set within a buzzing, culture-rich neighborhood."

The extraordinary Arquitectonica designed, 57-story tower will feature the first LED façade by prominent lighting artist Ana Isabel Martinez. The project encompasses 450 sold-out luxury condominiums featuring private elevators and 70 guest rooms and suites, all expertly designed by the incomparable Yabu Pushelberg. Just steps away from Brickell City Centre, Miami's newest and most extravagant shopping and lifestyle destination, SLS LUX Brickell offers residents and guests the ultimate access to an oasis of exclusive privileges.

The property will feature premier culinary offerings with celebrity Chef Katsuya Uechi's second Katsuya location in Miami and fourteenth internationally. Katsuya, set to open on June 18th, brings the finest design together with the most exquisitely prepared Japanese cuisine. Interiors by Yabu Pushelberg with dramatic lighting and sculptural seating set the tone for a romantic evening, a special celebration, or an impromptu gathering. Accommodating nearly 180 diners, the 6,537-square foot expertly composed space features a private dining room for 10-12 diners that can also be divided into two separate rooms. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and offer many of Katsuya's signature favorites along with new items created especially for the location.

SLS LUX Brickell will also debut S Bar, a sexy, sultry and glamorous concept that takes lounge life to all new heights of enjoyment. Situated next door to Katsuya and opening simultaneously on June 18th, Sbar boasts a 2,535 square foot space that will seat 85, striking the perfect balance between cultured sophistication and raw elegance. The vibe will be casual and the style bohemian chic with an urban edge. Live jazz, innovative cocktails, and a tempting array of lite bites will make S Bar the perfect place to meet up with friends any day of the week for an intimate tête-à-tête or an all-night party. Together, these venues are poised to become a destination for guests and locals alike.

Overlooking the Brickell skyline on the LUX Garden Level, two pools and extensive sporting and recreation amenities take relaxation and fitness out into the sunshine. Stylish cabanas and lounge areas invite guests and residents to sit back and enjoy poolside snack and beverage service. Courts for tennis, soccer, bocce, and basketball create many opportunities for pickup games with friends and neighbors. Additionally, Penthouse residents will enjoy exclusive access to the 57th floor rooftop terrace with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. This private outdoor lounge space has been designed with a pool, spas, and a summer kitchen with a barbecue area ideal for entertaining.

In addition, SLS LUX Brickell hosts an unprecedented range of 24-hour lifestyle amenities available for both condo owners and hotel guests, including concierge services through touch screen iPad's, valet parking, in-room dining by Katsuya and exclusive access to Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach. Guests and residents will also have access to event facilities and services at its sister property, SLS Brickell, making hosting any type of event or business meeting seamless. Guests staying at SLS LUX Brickell can also enjoy luxury chauffeur experience from the Lincoln Motor Company, sbe's official automotive partner in the US. Beginning April 19, guests at 8 sbe properties nationwide will be able to choose a chauffeur experience with the all-new Lincoln Navigator, a full-size SUV that combines modern luxury with advanced technology such as wireless charging and standard Wi-Fi; or Lincoln's flagship Continental, which embodies a timeless definition of beauty, balancing strength and elegance, power and control through its modern, distinctive grille and athletic profile.

In line with Related's affinity for museum-quality art installations, SLS LUX Brickell will also feature a collection of curated art throughout common areas, including Fernando Botero's signature "Male Torso, 1992," a massive 40,000-square foot exterior color block mural by Fabian Burgos, and work by renowned Argentine artist, Matias Duville,

sbe's flagship SLS brand is continuing its momentum from 2017 – following the successful launch of the 299-room SLS Baha Mar in The Bahamas, and the signing of multiple development and management deals in North America, Latin America, and The Middle East. In the next five years, the SLS brand will triple in size, opening 12 more hotels and residences in major cities including Atlanta, Cancun, Washington D.C., Puerto Madero, and Buenos Aires.

For more information on SLS LUX Brickell Hotel & Residences, visit www.slslux.com. Hotel reservations are now available. SLS LUX Brickell is located at 805 S Miami Avenue.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with The Yucaipa Companies and Cain International (formerly Cain Hoy), sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 28 hotels and over 130 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, The Bazaar by José Andrés, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia by Chef José Icardi, Umami Burger, Hyde Lounge, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, watch sbe's #thisisbeyond video and visit sbe.com

About The Related Group:

Established in 1979, The Related Group (www.relatedgroup.com) is Florida's leading developer of sophisticated metropolitan living and one of the country's largest real estate conglomerates. Its innovative residential developments, that reach cross-market sectors, have dramatically altered South Florida's urban landscape. Since its inception, the privately held company has built, rehabilitated and managed more than 90,000 condominium and apartment residences. The Related Group has earned international status for its visionary designs and development of luxury condominiums, market-rate rentals, mixed-use centers and affordable properties – often in emerging neighborhoods that impact the lives of all demographics. The firm is one of the largest Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States with a development portfolio of projects in excess of $15 Billion. The Related Group has redefined the new cycle of real estate by diversifying both its products and buyers, expanding internationally with projects in Mexico, India and Brazil, while sponsoring public art installations that enhance the city's global culture and streetscapes. TIME Magazine named Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Related Group, Jorge Pérez, one of top 25 most influential Hispanics in the United States, and he's made the cover of Forbes twice. Currently, The Related Group has over 50 projects in varying phases of development, led by Chief Operating Officer, Matt Allen, and four division presidents, including Carlos Rosso, President of Related Condominium; Steve Patterson, President of Related Development; Albert Milo, President of Related Urban Development; and Larry Lennon, President of TRG Management.

